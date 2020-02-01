Budget 2020: Funny tweets and memes that will leave you in splits

As Budget 2020 takes over Twitter, Indian users take to the internet to showcase their creativity with hilarious memes and post-budget reactions.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
1st Feb 2020
Love it or hate it, but Indian Twitterati never disappoints when it comes to making their opinion loud and clear.


And it was no different when it came to Budget 2020, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1 in the Lok Sabha. Especially, the tax-paying citizens of India, who remained glued to the screens on Saturday hoping for some relief in the FM's income tax regime, were positively rewarded with Sitharaman announcing major cuts.


In a presentation of two hours and thirty minutes, the Finance Minister laid out a slew of income tax reliefs for the common man.


For those earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, Sitharaman reduced tax rates to 10 percent. For those earning between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum, the income tax rate was slashed to 15 percent. Currently, for this slab, the rate is 20 percent.


And for income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, people will pay reduced a tax of 25 percent. For earnings up to Rs 5 lakh, no tax shall be levied, according to the FM


However, what the viewers didn't anticipate was the delay – the tax-related announcements were made at every end of what was already a pretty long, charted-out Budget.


Now, as one would expect in such situations, the traces of disappointment and disapproval made its way – no points for guessing this one – to the internet.


Here's a handpicked collection of the choicest tweets, that pretty much sums up desi Twitter's reaction to Budget 2020.




For those who were not so impressed with the new schemes announced this year.


This is for the middle-class janta, pinning their hopes on FM.


Are you keeping up with the FM's announcements on taxes?


Get your popcorn ready, this is set to be a long ride!



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


