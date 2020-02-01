Budget 2020: Funny tweets and memes that will leave you in splits

Love it or hate it, but Indian Twitterati never disappoints when it comes to making their opinion loud and clear.





And it was no different when it came to Budget 2020, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1 in the Lok Sabha. Especially, the tax-paying citizens of India, who remained glued to the screens on Saturday hoping for some relief in the FM's income tax regime, were positively rewarded with Sitharaman announcing major cuts.





In a presentation of two hours and thirty minutes, the Finance Minister laid out a slew of income tax reliefs for the common man.





For those earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, Sitharaman reduced tax rates to 10 percent. For those earning between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum, the income tax rate was slashed to 15 percent. Currently, for this slab, the rate is 20 percent.





And for income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, people will pay reduced a tax of 25 percent. For earnings up to Rs 5 lakh, no tax shall be levied, according to the FM





However, what the viewers didn't anticipate was the delay – the tax-related announcements were made at every end of what was already a pretty long, charted-out Budget.





Now, as one would expect in such situations, the traces of disappointment and disapproval made its way – no points for guessing this one – to the internet.





Here's a handpicked collection of the choicest tweets, that pretty much sums up desi Twitter's reaction to Budget 2020.













Cant blame him.. Anyone else struggling to keep awake ?#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/UbofdMq4Wg — My Fellow Indians (@MyFellowIndians) February 1, 2020

For those who were not so impressed with the new schemes announced this year.





#Budget2020

Chumma keep announcing schemes. Maybe they should start each budget with a small report card on the status of the schemes announced last year. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 1, 2020

Budget is like new year resolution, new schemes announcements every year without fulfilling them#Budget2020 — DR. GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) February 1, 2020

This is for the middle-class janta, pinning their hopes on FM.





Middle class people trying to see the benefits of #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/y3bTbvTKjK — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 1, 2020

Benefits for middle class people.#Budget2020 #BudgetSession2020 pic.twitter.com/XF8KZDDpUm — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) February 1, 2020

Middle class waiting for income tax part of the budget speech.. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/DiOfpAE1G9 — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2020

Middle class opinion on Tax cut after Budget 2020#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/BHvXn4AMxL — Santosh Kamath (@BeingBewda) February 1, 2020

Are you keeping up with the FM's announcements on taxes?





Waiting for tax announcements be like#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/uzIreP41W6 — Sanjay Chauhan (@sanju147) February 1, 2020

Almost 2 hours since the #Budget2020 speech.



All salaried taxpayers be like... pic.twitter.com/Dr3LY4kqtk — Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) February 1, 2020

Me trying to understand benefits of new tax cuts vs tax deductions earlier #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/64hq1EIIir — Siddharth Jha (@Siddhar18240017) February 1, 2020

Get your popcorn ready, this is set to be a long ride!





It’s been more than 2 hours and the budget is still going on!!! #Budget2020 Even Indian movies are now shorter! — Neelam Pandey (@NPDay) February 1, 2020

I think we need a lunch break in today's #Budget2020 — Anupam Gupta (@b50) February 1, 2020

Finally after 2Hrs and 38Mins, Nirmal Tai sips water ..#Budget2020 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 1, 2020

This budget was like that Haldiram bhujia whose packet you tore open 3 days ago, but forgot to tie.#Budget2020 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2020





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)








