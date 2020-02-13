[Funding alert] Amazon's early investor Madrona Venture Group pumps $7.6M in cloud startup Esper

Seattle and Bengaluru-based cloud platform Esper, on Thursday, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in its Series A round, led by US-based venture capital firm Madrona Venture Group, which had earlier invested in ecommerce giant Amazon.





Existing investors Root Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, Haystack Ventures, and Pathbreaker Ventures, also participated in the round.





In a statement, Yadhu Gopalan, CEO and Co-founder, Esper, said,





“We are excited to have the full support of these investors to expand our team and further scale our business to help customers move beyond Mobile Device Management into true device orchestration. Our vision is to provide a platform that allows our customers to focus on building their value proposition rather than their infrastructure."









Device and application management platform Esper plans to utilise the funding for product development and to expand its customer base in both India and the US. The startup's team in Bengaluru is set to expand across engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success.





Founded in 2018 by Yadhu and Shiv Sundar, cloud startup Esper claims to have a large customer base in the US and India. The platform enables device manufacturers and chipset vendors to deliver a lean Android solution purpose-built for the smart dedicated device space.





It allows its customers to control every aspect of their device fleet and enables real-time debugging of applications on a remote device when required.





Shiv said, “India has been an early adopter of Android devices for enterprise use cases, we have some leading POS, logistics, and retail customers in India who are using Esper to deploy their device fleet. We look forward to utilising our Series A fundraise to grow our India market share and expand our engineering team in Bengaluru."





In India, its customer base includes enterprises from retail, logistics, hospitality and healthcare industries.





The startup also has ongoing partnerships with MediaTek, Lenovo, and Zebra for hardware development and devices. Besides this, Esper is also Android Enterprise Recommended as a Google EMM partner.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)