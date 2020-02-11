Ketto raises $30M through crowdfunding on mobile marketing startup CleverTap's platform

Mumbai-based Ketto, a crowdfunding platform for fundraising of social, creative, and personal causes, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $30 million for charitable causes with the help of CleverTap’s philanthropy arm CleverTap4Good, which works with NGOs and nonprofits.





Zaheer Adenwala, Co-founder and CTO, Ketto, said,





"In 2019 alone, Ketto launched 10 major campaigns on the CleverTap platform, which helped us to raise $30 million in India. Most commonly, fundraisers are for those in need of costly medical expenses like cancer treatments or organ transplants."





"With CleverTap we can personalise our communication, so our users stay connected to the causes close to their hearts, be it fighting chronic illnesses, giving back to the community, or lending wings to a new idea," he added.





Kunal Kapoor, Co-founder of Ketto





The main aim behind the collaboration between CleverTap and Ketto was to drive and increase repeat donations while reducing the number of people who abandoned their donation forms.





With the help of CleverTap, Ketto said around 250,000 existing donors reached out to them through tailored messaging. Also, it saw a 13 percent increase in repeat donations and 30 percent increase in donations by targeting those who abandoned their cart.





Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, CleverTap, added,





"By working with organisations like Ketto, CleverTap can extend its mission to improve the lives of others—and we will continue to do so in the years to come.”





Using Ketto’s crowdfunding platform, anyone across the country can raise funds for a range of causes, primarily healthcare. The startup helps people fight terminal diseases like cancer along with cases on liver transplant, bone marrow transplant, heart diseases, and more. Their primary goal is to help individuals and use technology to make good things happen.





Founded in 2012 by Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor along with Varun Sheth and Zaheer Adenwala, Ketto raised a seed funding of $700,000 in July 2015 from a clutch of angel investors, led by Pradyumna Dalmia from Calcutta Angels and Sudhir Rao of The Chennai Angels.





CleverTap is a customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximise user lifetime value. Brands like Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek use CleverTap to improve user engagement and retention. It is backed by venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)