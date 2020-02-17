FM Nirmala Sitharaman promises measures to further boost Indian startups

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with various stakeholders of the economy in Bengaluru to seek suggestions to uplift Indian startups.

By Thimmaya Poojary
17th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met a cross-section of industrialists, trade bodies, ecommerce companies, and startups to receive feedback from them, following the presentation of the Budget on February 1.


The Minister, accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry, promised to look into the various demands, especially from the startup ecosystem as the Budget did not actually live up to expectations of Indian startups.


The only consolation was the proposed deferment of tax on Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOPs) for a period of five years, which is currently taxed at two levels.


However, the fine print of the Budget document reveals that to qualify for this deferment, startups have to first meet several conditions before they stand to gain from this new proposal.

Finance Minister Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read

Decoding Budget 2020: Will the ESOP tax boost actually help startups?


One of the criteria that startups need to fulfil is to be approved by the Inter-ministerial Board (IMB) of the government.


Representatives of the startup ecosystem sought further smoothening of the process on how startups are certified by the IMB.


According to people present during the interaction, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised that steps would be taken to smoothen the process and it would be aligned with global best practices.


The other issue around tax disparity between listed and unlisted companies was also raised with the Minister.


On this, the people present during the interaction said that Sitharaman promised that incremental steps would be taken over a period of time to give a boost to the startups in the country.


Meanwhile, the representatives of the ecommerce companies raised the issue of tax deducted at source for sellers on their platforms, which would hurt their business due to the burden of compliance.


In fact, leading ecommerce companies – Amazon and Flipkart – have already made a representation with the government seeking a rollback of this proposal.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

7 startups propelling India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles

Trisha Medhi

Hospitality unicorn OYO reports $951M revenue in FY19, net loss widens to $335M

Press Trust of India

Microsoft expands footprint in India with new engineering hub in NCR

Press Trust of India

6 years of experiments and pivots later, this homemade food delivery startup is gearing up for growth

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Meet the video streaming startup powering Amazon Prime
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

About Rs 30,000 Cr tenders cancelled to promote Make in India products: DPIIT Secy

Press Trust of India

Fitness startup HealthifyMe ropes in Mahesh Bhupathi, unveils growth plan for 2020

Tenzin Norzom

How women from all walks of life have started their entrepreneurship journey, thanks to EuroKids franchises

Jerlin Justus

Hospitality unicorn OYO reports $951M revenue in FY19, net loss widens to $335M

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus could damage global growth in 2020: IMF

Press Trust of India

These engineers are tapping into the science of learning with their edtech startup, Edwisely

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore