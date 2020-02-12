Flipkart unveils new furniture category to target consumers in metros, Tier-I cities

The Perfect Homes Studio by Flipkart aims to reach out to buyers from the young urban category belonging to the age group of 25 to 45 years.

By Team YS
12th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, has announced the launch of ‘Perfect Homes Studio’ to strengthen its offering in the furniture category.


With the theme of ‘More Room in Your Room’, Perfect Homes Studio aims to reach out to consumers in metros and Tier-I cities, in the age group of 25 to 45 years.


The collection brings a range of multi-utility designs in wardrobes, tables, cabinets, drawers, shelves, shoe racks, stools and other small furniture, keeping in mind the space limitations most urban households face.


Flipkart
Also Read

Flipkart partners with Gujarat handloom and handicrafts organisation to empower artisans and craftsmen


According to Flipkart, with this expansion, it has ramped up its private brand furniture selection to offer a young urban population aesthetically pleasing, minimalistic, sleek and functional furniture to meet their needs and aspirations.


Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart, said, “Customer centricity is the ethos on which our private brands' portfolio is built. With this entirely new range, Perfect Homes is targeting a new segment of consumers who aspire to own the latest decor and aesthetics but may have budgetary concerns.”


He further said, “This range will allow them to feel a sense of ownership over the furniture, which many young Indians living in metros today may not otherwise experience. Living alone, with friends or with their spouses, consumers always want to build the home of their dreams, and Perfect Homes Studio allows them to do just that.”


Perfect Homes by Flipkart was launched in 2017 and the company said it has seen significant growth since then. It was conceptualised after realising the gaps that exist in online furniture offerings in the country and since then has been working on bridging them.


Most of these products are made in India and Flipkart said this has, in turn, have played a key role in creating vibrant local manufacturing and new livelihood opportunities.


As the leading online marketplace, Flipkart has a registered customer base of over 200 million, offering over 150 million products across 80 plus categories.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Fitness startup Oga raises $300k from IP Ventures

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan

Swiggy launches 'BrandWorks' to co-create with restaurant partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Recruitment startup WorkIndia raises Rs 42Cr from Xiaomi

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
What is the driving force behind startups like Swiggy, Ola, and Dunzo?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Agritech startup CropIn partners with Centre to help estimate crop yield accurately

Apurva P

Paytm crosses 100 million UPI handles on its payments platform

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Fitness startup Oga raises $300k from IP Ventures

Debolina Biswas

Top 5 strategies for pharma companies to embrace the digital era

Sanjay Mehta

Furniture retailer IKEA appoints a new CEO

Press Trust of India

Audiobook Review: My Ex, a Storytel original, tells you why every love story has a beautiful ending

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore