[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $11M led by Alteria Capital

Bengaluru-based hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo has raised debt capital of $11 million led by Alteria Capital. The funding will be used to fuel growth and profitability.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
19th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dunzo, the Bengaluru-based hyperlocal delivery startup, has raised $11 million debt capital led by Alteria Capital. The startup said it would fuel its growth in profitable markets with this debt capital.


Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder and CEO, Dunzo said: “From the early stages of Dunzo, we’ve always focused on building a sustainable business model. Profitability has always been the barometer of success and we’re seeing it manifest across several of our micro-markets. As we deploy this playbook into other cities, we’re extremely conscious of what our consumers want."


Dunzo

Founders of Dunzo- Kabeer, Mukund, Ankur, and Dalvir

Also Read

[Product roadmap] Starting out on WhatsApp, how Dunzo became India’s go-to hyperlocal delivery startup


"Our aim is to keep building exceptional customer experiences for our merchants, delivery partners, and users with the most efficient logistics solution in the world. In this journey, as markets turn profitable, we are able to fuel our growth with debt while having a significantly higher return on investment for customers and stakeholders," Kabeer said.


Founded in 2015 by Kabeer, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri, and Ankur Aggarwal, Dunzo does over two million transactions in a month, and has a retention rate of 80-85 percent. The number of tasks on the platform has shot up by 62 percent, the number of micro markets it serves is up by 8 percent, user base has increased by a whopping 90 percent, and merchants have grown by 19x. 


Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital said, “Kabeer and the team at Dunzo have ensured that the benchmark for hyperlocal services has been raised significantly. Customer love for Dunzo is extremely high evidenced through the growth and frequency of repeat users. While this segment is quite competitive, Dunzo is equipped to be a market leader in the medium term and we are very happy to double down on a high performing company in our portfolio."


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here's how Zynga's former CTO is solving mankind’s greatest problems

Team YS

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce startup MaxWholesale raises $3M in Series A

Tarush Bhalla

Blume Ventures announces final close of Fund III at $102M

Sindhu Kashyaap

6 years of experiments and pivots later, this homemade food delivery startup is gearing up for growth

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Here's how Zynga's former CTO is solving mankind’s greatest problems
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hike wants to create your virtual clone and tap into a new economy

Ramarko Sengupta

Target of $5T economy incomplete without affordable healthcare: Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India

Blume Ventures announces final close of Fund III at $102M

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Rockstud Capital invests in VR Startup SmartVizX

Vishal Krishna

If you are a fintech startup, apply for FinTech Rocketship Awards for global collaborations

Thimmaya Poojary

Here's how Zynga's former CTO is solving mankind’s greatest problems

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore