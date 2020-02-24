Here’s why you need to be at Future of Work 2020

If you belong to the tech industry and are exploring product road-mapping and cutting-edge technology, Future of Work 2020 is almost custom-made for you to boost your career growth and learning curve.





Spanning across two days – February 28 and 29 – in Bengaluru, the summit will witness more than 1,000 CTOs, CPOs, data science heads, and tech architects, delivering talks and workshops across diverse subjects. It is larger than ever before, and will have three parallel tracks with over 60 workshops, discussions, and more.





With Future of Work 2020, we promise multiple niche and deep-dive sessions to understand the future of technology and its impact on how we work and live.





Meet the unicorns

This year’s inspiring speaker list includes notable representatives from leading unicorns who will talk about the product-tech-design mindset and its effect on businesses.





There’s Abhinit Tiwari of Indonesian unicorn Gojek, famously known for delivering ‘everything’.





Then, we have Amod Malviya, Co-founder of Udaan, the fastest Indian startup to reach unicorn status. Last but not least, we will also have Dale Vaz from Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn.





Hands-on learning and mentoring

Learning and mentorship is a key part of any Future of Work experience with specially curated workshops and learning sessions to take you through the next frontiers of innovation and technologies.





Over 60 curated sessions, talks, and workshops on product, engineering, design, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), hiring, etc, featuring India’s best minds in technology, product, and design to ensure you’ve a resourceful day.





Hear from the finest tech leaders

This year, Future of Work will bring together some of the finest tech minds in the business. Interact with heads of design, technology, and products at some of the best companies in India and learn what they’re doing with tech to lead the change.





Some of the speakers for this edition include Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Curefit; Meeta Malhotra, Founder, The Hard Copy; Deepak Abbot, Former SVP, Paytm; Amitabh Misra, Vice President, Adobe; Mukund Jha, Co-founder and CTO, Dunzo; Swapan Rajdev, Co-Founder and CTO, Haptik; and Sameer Dhanrajani, Co-founder and CEO, AIQRATE.





Networking and knowledge sharing

With over 2,000 attendees from the startup and tech ecosystem, the conference will be an ideal place for networking and knowledge sharing with domain experts and peers across different technologies and products.





Some of the highlights of Future of Work 2020 are – in-depth discussions on technology, full-day dedicated tracks on product and design; focussed workshops, exhibits, experiences, training zones, talent discovery, product demos, employer branding showcases, expert connects, and the Future of Work report launch.





Power your decision making

We are confident that Future of Work 2020 will help you gain insights on the best practices of product and technology, and help you and your team scale your systems the right way.





For more, find out the complete offerings of Future of Work 2020 here.



