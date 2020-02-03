India’s largest product-tech-design conference Future of Work 2020 is here

India is witnessing the best of technological innovations and adopting cutting-edge practices. While tech heads across industries are constantly exploring innovative use-cases to define better problems, engineering teams are hustling to up-skill themselves to come up with solutions for them.





Hence, it is only natural that both sides of this coin have many assumptions, conflicts, and questions around what works and what doesn't.





With this in mind, YourStory brings you the third edition of Future of Work to get together the best minds of the tech industry – at an even bigger scale. This year, #FoW2020 will span over two days – February 28 and 29 – in Bengaluru.





Future of Work 2020 is designed to take over 2,000 participants through the next frontiers of innovation and technologies. It promises to deliver multiple niche and deep-dive sessions on the impact of technology on today’s business.





These curated sessions, talks, and workshops on product, engineering, design, data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), hiring, and more, will give participants many options to choose from.





Some of the highlights of Future of Work 2020 are:

Full-day dedicated tracks on product and design 15+ in-depth/hands-on workshops in tech, design, product domain 60+ sessions featuring India’s best minds in technology, product, and design 30+ exhibits and stalls showcasing leading product and tech companies Interesting challenges and activities during the conference with multiple gadgets to be won.





Over the last two years, Future of Work has witnessed more than 60 speakers, held over 20 workshops, supported by more than 40 partners and sponsors.





Some of the speakers for this edition include Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Curefit; Amod Malviya, Co-founder, Udaan; Meeta Malhotra, Founder, The Hard Copy; Deepak Abbot, Former SVP, Paytm; Amitabh Misra, Vice President, Adobe; and Sameer Dhanrajani, Co-founder and CEO, AIQRATE.

Why should you attend FoW 2020?

Are you into product, tech, and design? Do you want to interact with heads of design, technology, and products at some of the best companies in India and learn from them? Then, Future of Work 2020 is the perfect place to be.





This year’s Future of Work will witness more than 1,000 CTOs, CPOs, data science heads, and tech architects, delivering talks and workshops across diverse subjects. Some are even attending the event to learn some more.





If you are someone who just entered the tech industry and is exploring product road-mapping and cutting-edge technology, this forum is almost custom-made for the growth of your career and knowledge-base.





By the end of the two-day event, you will come out with a fresh perspective that will potentially expand your product-thinking capacity, increase your knowledge of latest-technologies, and improve your know-how of cracking the design code in 2020.





There’s more! Future of Work 2020 will also include some amazing exhibits, experiences, and training zones for all those who want to explore what the real future of work holds.





Watch out for more details on YourStory’s Future of Work Conference. And, go ahead and book your tickets to get an early-bird rate today.