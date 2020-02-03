IIIT Hyderabad, in association with TalentSprint, is offering a 13-week-long Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals.

Over the last few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have emerged as among the most transformative and significant technologies. Several industries are leveraging the power of AI and ML to advance their business processes. This trend is set to continue as the latest advancements in this field are proving to be game-changers. In fact, reports suggest that proliferation of AI is only going to increase, with businesses tailoring their core processes and strategies to get an added advantage of AI’s many capabilities.





With such a scenario in the near future, it has become imperative for tech professionals to have credentials and in-depth knowledge about the best ways to leverage these technologies. This is why, IIIT Hyderabad, along with the Ed-tech platform TalentSprint, is offering an Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals.





This is an in-depth and comprehensive programme suitable for tech professionals and is led by collaborative faculty from academia, industry and global blue-chip institutions.





The programme is offered at Hyderabad in a 13-week format. The delivery format is adapted to suit working professionals who can attend in-person classes every weekend. This enables professionals from in and around Hyderabad to build AI/ML expertise from India’s top Machine Learning Lab at IIIT Hyderabad.





Professionals with at least one year of work experience and coding background are welcome to apply.

Here’s why you should sign up

Apart from the fact that this programme is offered by IIIT Hyderabad, #1 in AI and Robotics Research in India, it also follows a unique five-step learning process to ensure fast-track learning: Masterclass Lectures, Hands-on Labs, Mentorship, Hackathons and Workshops. Moreover, participants will get a chance to learn and collaborate with leading people from academia, industry and global bluechip Institutions. Participants will receive an advanced certification by IIIT Hyderabad ML Lab.





Moreover, the programme is being taught by world-class faculty, which includes programme director and lead faculty Dr. C. V. Jawahar. He is a renowned expert in Machine Learning and Optimisation, Document Image Analysis, and Computer Vision Problems. Other faculty includes Dr Anoop Namboodir, Associate Professor at IIIT Hyderabad, Asokan Pichai, Senior Vice President at TalentSprint and Dr. Vineet Gandhi, Assistant Professor at IIIT Hyderabad.





The institute also hosts the Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems (KCIS), India's leading centre on intelligent systems. KCIS's research was featured in 600 publications and received 5,792 citations. Participants will also get a chance to learn with an exceptional peer group as the cohorts will include professionals working with leading global companies and from various job profiles.

Participants of the Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals will be able to:

● Refresh their knowledge on coding and mathematics necessary for building expertise in AI/ML





● Learn to translate real-world problems in terms of AI/ML abstractions





● Learn about and apply standard AI/ML algorithms to create AI/ML applications





● Implement practical solutions using Deep Learning Techniques and Toolchains





● Participate in industry projects and hackathons

Alumni speak

The programme has successfully completed 11 cohorts with 2,000+ participants, who are currently working with more than 600 top companies. Here’s what some of them had to say about the programme:





“The Program content is well designed and delivered at par excellence. A-must-go-to Program for an IT professional.”- Joginder Singh, Program Manager, Qualcomm





“The IIIT Hyderabad faculty is simply superb and competent to teach AI and Machine Learning” - Sridhar Chilla, Lead Consultant, British Telecom





“It is about the collaboration and networking that this programme brings to the table.”- Krishna Chilamkurthy, Program Manager, Microsoft





“Overall structure didn't overwhelm, considering some of us haven't been coding for a while.”- Saritha, Sr. Technical Manager, Netcracker





“The programme has been brilliantly structured in a way that even a beginner can easily understand AI concepts.”- Kandula Andula Lakshmi Chaya, Manager, R&D, Broadcom.





So, If you are a tech professional with a background in coding and want to gain an in-depth understanding of AI and ML, don’t miss out on the unique Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals by IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint.





Applications for the March 2020 Cohort are now open.