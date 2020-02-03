Get ready for the AI-first world with leaders in AI and Robotics Research

IIIT Hyderabad, in association with TalentSprint, is offering a 13-week-long Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals.

By Apoorva Puranik
3rd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
IIIT Hyderabad Machine Learning Lab | TalentSprint

IIIT Hyderabad Machine Learning Lab | TalentSprint

View Brand Publisher

Over the last few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have emerged as among the most transformative and significant technologies. Several industries are leveraging the power of AI and ML to advance their business processes. This trend is set to continue as the latest advancements in this field are proving to be game-changers. In fact, reports suggest that proliferation of AI is only going to increase, with businesses tailoring their core processes and strategies to get an added advantage of AI’s many capabilities.


Feature

With such a scenario in the near future, it has become imperative for tech professionals to have credentials and in-depth knowledge about the best ways to leverage these technologies. This is why, IIIT Hyderabad, along with the Ed-tech platform TalentSprint, is offering an Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals.


This is an in-depth and comprehensive programme suitable for tech professionals and is led by collaborative faculty from academia, industry and global blue-chip institutions.


The programme is offered at Hyderabad in a 13-week format. The delivery format is adapted to suit working professionals who can attend in-person classes every weekend. This enables professionals from in and around Hyderabad to build AI/ML expertise from India’s top Machine Learning Lab at IIIT Hyderabad.


Applications for the March 2020 Cohort are open. Apply today! Professionals with at least one year of work experience and coding background are welcome to apply.

Here’s why you should sign up

Apart from the fact that this programme is offered by IIIT Hyderabad, #1 in AI and Robotics Research in India, it also follows a unique five-step learning process to ensure fast-track learning: Masterclass Lectures, Hands-on Labs, Mentorship, Hackathons and Workshops. Moreover, participants will get a chance to learn and collaborate with leading people from academia, industry and global bluechip Institutions. Participants will receive an advanced certification by IIIT Hyderabad ML Lab.


Moreover, the programme is being taught by world-class faculty, which includes programme director and lead faculty Dr. C. V. Jawahar. He is a renowned expert in Machine Learning and Optimisation, Document Image Analysis, and Computer Vision Problems. Other faculty includes Dr Anoop Namboodir, Associate Professor at IIIT Hyderabad, Asokan Pichai, Senior Vice President at TalentSprint and Dr. Vineet Gandhi, Assistant Professor at IIIT Hyderabad.


The institute also hosts the Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems (KCIS), India's leading centre on intelligent systems. KCIS's research was featured in 600 publications and received 5,792 citations. Participants will also get a chance to learn with an exceptional peer group as the cohorts will include professionals working with leading global companies and from various job profiles.

Participants of the Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals will be able to:

● Refresh their knowledge on coding and mathematics necessary for building expertise in AI/ML


● Learn to translate real-world problems in terms of AI/ML abstractions


● Learn about and apply standard AI/ML algorithms to create AI/ML applications


● Implement practical solutions using Deep Learning Techniques and Toolchains


● Participate in industry projects and hackathons

Alumni speak

The programme has successfully completed 11 cohorts with 2,000+ participants, who are currently working with more than 600 top companies. Here’s what some of them had to say about the programme:


“The Program content is well designed and delivered at par excellence. A-must-go-to Program for an IT professional.”- Joginder Singh, Program Manager, Qualcomm


“The IIIT Hyderabad faculty is simply superb and competent to teach AI and Machine Learning” - Sridhar Chilla, Lead Consultant, British Telecom


“It is about the collaboration and networking that this programme brings to the table.”- Krishna Chilamkurthy, Program Manager, Microsoft


“Overall structure didn't overwhelm, considering some of us haven't been coding for a while.”- Saritha, Sr. Technical Manager, Netcracker


“The programme has been brilliantly structured in a way that even a beginner can easily understand AI concepts.”- Kandula Andula Lakshmi Chaya, Manager, R&D, Broadcom.


So, If you are a tech professional with a background in coding and want to gain an in-depth understanding of AI and ML, don’t miss out on the unique Advanced Certification Program in AI/ML for Working Professionals by IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint.


Applications for the March 2020 Cohort are now open. Apply today!

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WeWork hires Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO

Press Trust of India

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

Using the corporate kitchen model, B2B foodtech player Elior India dishes out 200k meals a day across offices

Sindhu Kashyaap

What got this IIM alum's bootstrapped snack startup onto Amazon’s Launchpad

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Keep learning and keep innovating – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Music app Gaana reaches 150 M monthly active users

Press Trust of India

Govt increases allocation for UIDAI; pegs it at Rs 985 Cr for FY21

Press Trust of India

India’s largest product-tech-design conference Future of Work 2020 is here

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Local language learning app Entri raises $1.4M led by Good Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Total UPI transactions in the country remain unchanged in January

Tarush Bhalla

Decoding Budget 2020: Watch experts reveal what the Budget really means for India's startup ecosystem

Shradha Sharma

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore