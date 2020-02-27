Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, minted Rs 7 Cr every hour in 2019

India got 34 new billionaires in 2019. Mukesh Ambani tops Hurun Global Rich List 2020, while OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal is the youngest Indian on the list.

By Tarush Bhalla
27th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India added more than three dollar billionaires every month in 2019, taking its tally to 138 and featuring at the third position globally, a report says.


According to the ninth edition of the Hurun Global Rich List 2020, which has a list of 2,817 individuals across the globe having a net worth of $1 billion or more, the world added 480 billionaires in 2019, more than one a day. China added more than three a week while India did more than three billionaires a month.


India got 34 new billionaires to take the count to 138. The list was topped by Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, with $67 billion in net worth - he minted Rs 7 crore every hour!

The number rises to 170 if Indian-origin billionaires outside the country are tallied.


Mukesh Ambani
Also Read

11 inspiring quotes from Mukesh Ambani show he is an entrepreneur at heart


China and the US occupied the first and second spot with 799 and 626 billionaires, respectively.


However, according to the report, China is home to more billionaires than the US and India combined, and is set to add many more pharma billionaires this year as the communist nation fights a deadly coronavirus epidemic that has already killed more than 2,710 people since mid-January.


There is no surprise that Mumbai is home to more than a third of the richest individuals in the country with 50 of them living in the megapolis, making it the ninth richest city globally, followed by New Delhi with 30, Bengaluru with 17, and Ahmedabad with 12.


With $67 billion, Ambani is also the ninth richest man in the world. The list is topped by Jeff Bezos of Amazon with $140 billion.


The second on the list is SP Hinduja family ($27 billion in net worth), followed by Gautam Adani (a little over $17 billion), Shiv Nadar & family (close to $17 billion), and Lakshmi Mittal (over $15 billion).


At the sixth position is banker Uday Kotak with a net worth of around $15 billion, making him the richest self-made banker in the whole world.


At the seventh slot is Azim Premji ($14 billion), followed by Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute ($12 billion), and Cyrus Pallonji Mistry and his son Shapoor Pallonji ($11 billion) each.


OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, all of just 24 years, is the youngest Indian in the rich list with a net worth of $1.1 billion.


Hurun Report India Managing Director Anas Rahman Junaid said Indian billionaires were defying gravity as the deepening slowdown did not seem to hamper their growth.


The year 2019 was a good one for stock markets globally, with US bourses rallying 26 percent and the Indian and Chinese indices gaining 15 percent and 14 percent.


The 50 billionaires of Mumbai control around $218 billion of wealth between them, followed by the 30 in New Delhi who hold $76 billion. The 17 billionaires in Bengaluru are worth $42 billion, while the 12 in Ahmedabad hold $36 billion. The seven billionairs in Hyderabad are worth $13 billion, Junaid said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This bootstrapped edtech startup aims to bring quality tutors at your doorstep

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Qure.ai raises $16M funding led by Sequoia India and MassMutual Ventures Southeast Asia

Sindhu Kashyaap

This US govt-funded incubator is helping Indian startups build sustainable and scalable businesses

Thimmaya Poojary

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat? YourStory finds out
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From voice to vernacular and gaming, here are India's leading mobile internet trends

Sohini Mitter

[Jobs roundup] Help build company brands with these social media and marketing openings

Apurva P

This US govt-funded incubator is helping Indian startups build sustainable and scalable businesses

Thimmaya Poojary

Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat? YourStory finds out

Team YS

How India's fastest-growing smartphone brand Realme is planning a fintech disruption

Sohini Mitter

Hemant Mohapatra on why VC funding is not the only way, and Lightspeed India’s focus sectors for investment

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore