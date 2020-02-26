11 inspiring quotes from Mukesh Ambani show he is an entrepreneur at heart

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is a business tycoon and also the richest Indian at present.





Ambani was ranked as the richest man in Asia by Forbes, and the 13th richest person in the world as of December 2019.

An innovator and believer in game-changing ideas for the future, Mukesh Ambani did not have it easy to begin with. Born to a middle-class family, it was due to his hard work, determination, and keen business sense that he turned his company, Reliance Industries, into a global conglomerate. Today, RIL is India’s most valuable company by market value.





During a leadership forum, Ambani had shared one of the best entrepreneurial lessons he received from his father.





Ambani said: “My father said if you want to become an entrepreneur you will have to figure things out on your own. Only managers are told what is to be done, not entrepreneurs.”





Over the years, Ambani’s business styles and strategies took Reliance Industries to a new level, and inspired many young entrepreneurs to follow his footsteps.





In a recent chat with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a three-day trip to India, Ambani shared that his father founded Reliance 40 years ago as a startup with one table and one chair. Over the years, it grew into a micro enterprise, a small enterprise, and now a large enterprise.





Ambani went on to state that “Every shopkeeper and entrepreneur in India can become Dhirubhai Ambani one day.”

Here are 11 quotes by the billionaire business magnate that will boost your entrepreneurial spirit.

“All of us, in a sense, struggle continuously all the time, because we never get what we want. The important thing which I’ve really learned is how do you not give up, because you never succeed in the first attempt.”





“The India that President Trump will see in 2020 is very different from what Bill Clinton saw earlier. This is really the people’s boom. We have the opportunity to become a premier digital society in the world. All our development will be enabled by tools of technology.”





“I think our fundamental belief is that for us growth is a way of life and we have to grow at all times.”





Essentially, whoever is successful, whoever is going to do things that make a difference, is going to be talked about.”





“Everybody has equal opportunity and I think that is true for everything.”





“It is important to remember that there are no overnight successes. You will need to be dedicated, single-minded, and there is no substitute to hard work.”





“I don’t think ambition should not be in the dictionary of entrepreneurs. But our ambition should be realistic. You have to realise that you can’t do everything.”





“Dance to your own music and take some risks in life, because it is often the risk taker who changes the course of history… and contribute to the well-being of millions of lives.”





“I’m a Mumbai boy… On its streets I learnt to stand up for myself, in its roadside stalls I learnt to bargain, in its commercial centres I learnt business, and in its cinemas I learnt to dream.”





“The regulator’s job is not to guarantee us a profit. However, must we cry. The regulator’s job is to first make sure the country goes forward and then make sure that the consumer goes forward.”





“All times are good times for those who know how to work and have the tools to do so.”





“It is important to achieve our goals, but not at any cost.”





