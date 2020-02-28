India's largest product-tech-design conference kicks off today in Bengaluru

YourStory's Future of Work 2020 will host 90+ speakers, 60+ sessions, nine hands-on-workshops, and 20+ exhibits and stalls, and more.

By Team YS
28th Feb 2020
Unveiling YourStory's Future of Work 2020

FoW_Capsule

YourStory's Future of Work 2020 will host 90+ speakers, 60+ sessions, nine hands-on-workshops, and 20+ exhibits and stalls, and more.


Realme is planning a fintech disruption in India

realme PaySa platform

Realme's biggest growth comes from India, and the Chinese smartphone brand now wants to make the most of its user base with fintech platform PaySa.


Bengaluru startup helps firms become data smart

Synctactic

Team at SynctacticAI

SynctacticAI is an end-to-end data science platform that handles the entire data life cycle management of a company and helps build smarter businesses at scale.


Here are India's leading mobile internet trends

Amazon Alexa

Image: YS Design

Most of India’s 451 million active mobile internet users access voice, vernacular, and video services. YourStory looks at the top trends in the country’s mobile internet consumption.


How an Indore entrepreneur built a Rs 400Cr brand

mdph

Zed Black's Parfum agarbatti

MDPH was started in 1992 by Prakash Agrawal, who began by making agarbattis in his garage. Today, its flagship product Zed Black sells 15 lakh packs every day.


The story of an edtech startup by a unicorn founder

OdaClass

Odaclass team

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Oda Class provides live video sessions created by IIT and NIT alumni using the 'dual-teaching' methodology.


Why VC funding is not the only way for startups

Hemant Mohapatra

On 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Hemant Mohapatra of Lightspeed India Partners talks about what makes VC funding risky, and how the fund is excited about startups in the healthcare space.


This startup uses computation to combat climate change

Social Story

Samuel John and Chacko Jacob

MistEO focuses on computation and financial mitigation solutions to meet sustainability targets by using climate economics, actuarial science, AI, and spatio-temporal analytics.


