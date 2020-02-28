India's largest product-tech-design conference kicks off today in Bengaluru

YourStory's Future of Work 2020 will host 90+ speakers, 60+ sessions, nine hands-on-workshops, and 20+ exhibits and stalls, and more.





Realme's biggest growth comes from India, and the Chinese smartphone brand now wants to make the most of its user base with fintech platform PaySa.





Team at SynctacticAI

SynctacticAI is an end-to-end data science platform that handles the entire data life cycle management of a company and helps build smarter businesses at scale.





Image: YS Design

Most of India’s 451 million active mobile internet users access voice, vernacular, and video services. YourStory looks at the top trends in the country’s mobile internet consumption.





Zed Black's Parfum agarbatti

MDPH was started in 1992 by Prakash Agrawal, who began by making agarbattis in his garage. Today, its flagship product Zed Black sells 15 lakh packs every day.





Odaclass team

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Oda Class provides live video sessions created by IIT and NIT alumni using the 'dual-teaching' methodology.





On 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Hemant Mohapatra of Lightspeed India Partners talks about what makes VC funding risky, and how the fund is excited about startups in the healthcare space.





Samuel John and Chacko Jacob

MistEO focuses on computation and financial mitigation solutions to meet sustainability targets by using climate economics, actuarial science, AI, and spatio-temporal analytics.





