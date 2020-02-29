[Jobs Roundup] Here's a chance to work with Walmart-backed Flipkart, India's ecommerce giant

In 2019, Flipkart took the top slot in LinkedIn’s Top Companies list, which celebrates the most sought-after places to work in India. The ecommerce major had also topped the list in 2016 and 2017.

By Debolina Biswas
29th Feb 2020
India’s leading online marketplace Flipkart is one of the first success stories of the Indian startup ecosystem. In May 2018, Walmart announced it was buying 77 percent stake in the Indian ecommerce giant for $16 billion, taking Flipkart’s valuation to $21 billion. Following the deal, founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal exited the company. 


Earlier, in December 2019, Flipkart received its third round of fund infusion from Walmart. Flipkart said it would be using the funds to strengthen its B2B operations.


In this week’s Jobs Roundup, YourStory lists a few openings at India’s ecommerce giant: 


Flipkart
Director - Customer Experience COEs 

Experience required: 15 plus years 


Flipkart is looking for a Director of Customer Experience COEs, someone who will be part of the cross functional team comprising of Workforce Management and Forecasting, Planning and Commercial, CS Analytics and Quality, and improve customers’ end-to-end experience in dealing across channels, touchpoints, and customer-impacting business processes. 


The candidate will also have to prepare budgets basis accurate forecasts, ensure accurate and timely financial reporting, and drive contractual compliance. An ideal candidate should have in-depth knowledge of managing large, multi-site, and multi vendor B2C CX operations, and should have strong management and cross-functional leadership experience.  


For more information, click here

Software Development Engineer 

Experience required: 3 plus years 


The search team at Flipkart is responsible for driving enhanced customer experience. Candidates applying for the role of Software Development Engineer will be solving problems in the area of ecommerce search. He will be contributing to all the aspects of the solve-data and application engineering, and data sciences. 


An ideal candidate should have an academic background in MS, BTech in CS/EE/Maths from a top university. Experience in building models using existing Machine Learning (ML) libraries for popular techniques will be an added benefit. He/she should understand design patterns and the value of good SDLC practices, including code reviews and unit testing. 


For more information, click here

Manager - Corporate Strategy 

Experience required: 4 plus years 


The candidate will be responsible for helping develop long-term strategy for Flipkart, with a strong market perspective. He/she should be able to support fund-raising activities, investor meets, and board reviews. The manager will also be responsible for driving the implementation of key initiatives for growth, customer experience, operational effectiveness, and service. 


The candidate should be an MBA graduate from a top business school from India or abroad. Prior experience in ecommerce, retail, consumer goods, and supply chain will be preferred. The candidate should also have proficiency in market research, program management, and managing cross-functional teams. 


For more information, click here. 

Senior Business Analyst

Experience required: 3 plus years 


Flipkart is looking for someone with a Bachelors in Engineering, Computer Science, Math, Statistics, or related discipline from a reputed institute or an MBA from a reputed institute, for the role of a Senior Business Analyst. 


He/she will be responsible for defining, analysing, and communicating key metrics and business trends to the management teams. The candidate will also be responsible to model data in order to create reporting infrastructure or dashboards for business process management. Hands-on experience in BI tools, web analytics tools, and statistical tools will be an added advantage. 


For more information, click here. 

Decision Scientist 

Experience required: NA


The candidate will be responsible for delivering productionisable advanced statistical or ML-based solutions for high impact complex problems. He/she will be creating feedback loops, help shape product roadmaps, drive adoption of the predictive analytic solutions via demonstrating improvement in success metrics, and interfacing with business partners from other teams. 


The candidate should have a background in Machine Learning, Data Mining, Mathematical and Statistical Modeling, Mathematical Optimisation and Simulations. Programming skills in Java, Python, R and C++ are preferred. 


For more information, click here. 


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

