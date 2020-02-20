When demonetisation hit India in 2016, the country hurtled towards digitisation of payments. India, which now ranks as the third biggest startup hub in the world, has seen the emergence of a range of fintech players, including Paytm, PhonePay, Google Pay, and even WhatsApp.





Companies such as ecommerce giant Flipkart and startups like Monexo are looking for people specialising in fintech.





If you’re in the fintech field, get on board the innovative startup bandwagon with YourStory’s list of curated jobs:

Software Development Engineer IV - Fintech

Fintech

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate will research, design, and build highly reliable, available, and scalable platforms, with complete ownership of the services the team is responsible for. S/he should be able to lead by example, and mentor and guide team members on everything from structured problem solving to development of best practices. Flipkart is looking for someone with deep expertise on any or a combination of programming languages - Java, C++, C#, Ruby, PHP, any objected-oriented high-level proprietary or open-source language with strong programming constructs. Substantial experience in building complex and scalable solutions is preferred.





For more information, click here.

Credit Analyst - Working Capital Finance

CreditWatch

Experience needed: 1-2 years





CreditWatch is looking for a credit analyst, who has one to two years of experience in appraisal of business loans to MSME and SME customers. The candidate must have worked for a bank, NBFC, or a fintech company. The job description includes analysis of financial statements, bank statements, and other key parameters to check credit-worthiness for unsecured business loans. It also includes client and factory visits as per requirements to ensure that monitoring is at the highest levels, meeting with clients to understand the business model, gather requirements, and other inputs for performing quality credit analysis.





For more information, click here.





Analyst - Marketing and Operations

Finovate Capital

Experience needed: 1-2 years





The candidate will develop and manage digital marketing campaigns by working on SEO, SEM, SMS, and email-based marketing campaigns, while dealing with digital marketing agencies. The role will require you to generate ideas for content, source news articles, study industry best practices, and also optimise content for website and social networking channels like LinkedIn, Twitter. It will also include creating and maintaining MIS for KPI management, and assisting with the execution of business strategy, market research, and competitor analysis.





For more information, click here.





Sales Head

Finovate Capital

Experience needed: 6-10 years





Finovate Capital is looking for a sales head for corporate and MSME sales with experience in the BFSI domain, specifically with supply chain financing. The candidate will be responsible for corporate sales and BD, sales operations, and building an in-house team (Corporate RM, feet-on-the-street sales executives) at the same time. It is a very core role as it specialises in acquiring, sourcing, retaining, expanding, and developing relationships with key decision-makers like CFOs, financial controllers, heads of finance, and others.





For more information, click here.





PHP Developer

Monexo Fintech

Experience needed: 1-4 years





Monexo Fintech is looking for someone who has skills in PHP, MySQL, web development, and has a strong command of web technologies, including responsive HTML templates, CSS and a sound knowledge of JavaScript. The role will require one to demonstrable ability to develop web and mobile apps as part of a core team. The company is looking for someone with experience implementing APIs and onsite SEO, and comfortable in a startup and agile environment.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)