[Jobs roundup] Make a mark in the fast-growing fintech space with these job openings

Fintech has been a fast-growing sector for close to three years now. One of these openings may be just right for you if you are looking to make a mark in the space.

By Sampath Putrevu
20th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

When demonetisation hit India in 2016, the country hurtled towards digitisation of payments. India, which now ranks as the third biggest startup hub in the world, has seen the emergence of a range of fintech players, including Paytm, PhonePay, Google Pay, and even WhatsApp.


Companies such as ecommerce giant Flipkart and startups like Monexo are looking for people specialising in fintech.


Fintech
Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] After raising $30M in Series C round, B2B packaging startup Bizongo has these jobs to offer

If you’re in the fintech field, get on board the innovative startup bandwagon with YourStory’s list of curated jobs:

Software Development Engineer IV - Fintech

Fintech

Experience needed: Not specified


The candidate will research, design, and build highly reliable, available, and scalable platforms, with complete ownership of the services the team is responsible for. S/he should be able to lead by example, and mentor and guide team members on everything from structured problem solving to development of best practices. Flipkart is looking for someone with deep expertise on any or a combination of programming languages - Java, C++, C#, Ruby, PHP, any objected-oriented high-level proprietary or open-source language with strong programming constructs. Substantial experience in building complex and scalable solutions is preferred.


For more information, click here.

Credit Analyst - Working Capital Finance

CreditWatch

Experience needed: 1-2 years


CreditWatch is looking for a credit analyst, who has one to two years of experience in appraisal of business loans to MSME and SME customers. The candidate must have worked for a bank, NBFC, or a fintech company. The job description includes analysis of financial statements, bank statements, and other key parameters to check credit-worthiness for unsecured business loans. It also includes client and factory visits as per requirements to ensure that monitoring is at the highest levels, meeting with clients to understand the business model, gather requirements, and other inputs for performing quality credit analysis.


For more information, click here.


Analyst - Marketing and Operations

Finovate Capital

Experience needed: 1-2 years


The candidate will develop and manage digital marketing campaigns by working on SEO, SEM, SMS, and email-based marketing campaigns, while dealing with digital marketing agencies. The role will require you to generate ideas for content, source news articles, study industry best practices, and also optimise content for website and social networking channels like LinkedIn, Twitter. It will also include creating and maintaining MIS for KPI management, and assisting with the execution of business strategy, market research, and competitor analysis.


For more information, click here.


Sales Head

Finovate Capital

Experience needed: 6-10 years


Finovate Capital is looking for a sales head for corporate and MSME sales with experience in the BFSI domain, specifically with supply chain financing. The candidate will be responsible for corporate sales and BD, sales operations, and building an in-house team (Corporate RM, feet-on-the-street sales executives) at the same time. It is a very core role as it specialises in acquiring, sourcing, retaining, expanding, and developing relationships with key decision-makers like CFOs, financial controllers, heads of finance, and others.


For more information, click here.


PHP Developer

Monexo Fintech

Experience needed: 1-4 years


Monexo Fintech is looking for someone who has skills in PHP, MySQL, web development, and has a strong command of web technologies, including responsive HTML templates, CSS and a sound knowledge of JavaScript. The role will require one to demonstrable ability to develop web and mobile apps as part of a core team. The company is looking for someone with experience implementing APIs and onsite SEO, and comfortable in a startup and agile environment.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Facebook, Sequoia, General Atlantic invest $110M in edtech startup Unacademy

Sujata Sangwan

Customer support provider Syrow partners with Startup India to boost CX

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Swiggy raises $113M as part of its Series I round

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Whatfix raises $32M in Series C round led by Sequoia Capital India

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Swiggy, Unacademy raise more than $100 million each
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

12 inspirational quotes from Sachin Bansal on how to grow your business

Trisha Medhi

Swiggy, Unacademy raise more than $100 million each

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] These are the top B2B SaaS startups from Kerala

Apurva P

Indian startups need not be inspired by Silicon Valley, says Anand Lunia of IndiaQuotient

Sampath Putrevu

Customer support provider Syrow partners with Startup India to boost CX

Debolina Biswas

This Bengaluru-based startup focuses on safety with self-defence products

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore