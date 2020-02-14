Karnataka High Court stays probe order of CCI against Amazon and Flipkart

The court order comes as a relief for leading ecommerce companies in India, including Amazin, battling criticism from the offline traders.

By Thimmaya Poojary
14th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a welcome relief for the leading ecommerce companies in India – Amazon and Flipkart – the Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the investigation order against them by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for eight weeks.


Amazon had challenged the order of the CCI, which had ordered the probe in the month of January over alleged violation of competition law and engaging in the practice of steep price discounting.


According to news agency Reuters, over the three days of hearings, Amazon denied these allegations and argued that CCI did not have sufficient evidence to order the probe.


The probe was ordered by CCI following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a body for offline traders, which alleged that the so-called unfair trade practices of the ecommerce companies were hurting their business.


amazon
Also Read

Deep discounts given by ecommerce sites a major area of concern: CCI


According to CCI, both these ecommerce companies had promoted and gave discounts to preferred sellers on its platform. Also it entered into exclusive partnerships with smartphone brand and in the process abusing their dominant position.


Amazon, in its petition to the High Court, had stated the investigation order “suffers from non-application of mind as it appears to contain no reference to the finding of an appreciable adverse effect on competition.”


The ecommerce company in its petition also stated, “The entire order passed by (the CCI) ... is bereft of any foundation."


In its petition, Amazon stated that the investigation by CCI could cause “irreparable” loss and damage to its reputation.


Amazon and Flipkart have faced criticism from the offline traders that the steep discounts offered by these ecommerce companies were deeply hurting their business. However, both these companies have strongly denied these accusations and said they were compliant with the law.


The ecommerce sector in the country has also come under the spotlight from the government, which had introduced new norms in early last year that had necessitated them to work out a new business model to remain compliant with the law.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] B2B startup CamCom raises Pre-Series A funding from Triton Investment Advisors

Thimmaya Poojary

This menswear brand clocked Rs 2 Cr in just three years by creating custom suits for men

Sutrishna Ghosh

Own a car but not a parking spot? This startup helps you rent spaces for vehicles, goods

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Here's what lies ahead for edtech startup Vedantu
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe aims to reach 500M users by 2022, sets aside Rs 800 Cr for brand marketing in 2020

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] B2B startup CamCom raises Pre-Series A funding from Triton Investment Advisors

Thimmaya Poojary

GitHub launches operations in India, its 3rd largest base for an active developer community

Sampath Putrevu

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $318M this week; equity increases by 230 pc

Sujata Sangwan

How Indiabulls Dhani is simplifying personal finances for India

Team YS

How to avoid failure while attempting digital transformation for your company

Anirvan Lahiri

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore