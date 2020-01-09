Deep discounts given by ecommerce sites a major area of concern: CCI

CCI said that price points at which products are sold on ecommerce marketplaces are, in many instances, lower than the price at brick and mortar retailers.

By Press Trust of India
9th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Deep discounting on goods and services offered by large online retailers has emerged as a major concern in a study conducted by CCI, particularly in case of mobile phones, and the fair trade regulator will probe all cases of possible abuse of market dominance.


Releasing the findings of the study and its own observations, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said marketplace platforms need to adopt self-regulatory measures to address all areas of concern flagged in the study and also bring out clear and transparent policies on discounts.
ecommerce
Also Read

Myntra seeks to attract and retain new shoppers during End of Reason Sale


The study, Market Study on Ecommerce in India, was initiated by the regulator in April 2019 with a view to better understand the functioning of ecommerce in India and its implications for markets and competition.


Released on Wednesday, the study found that issues like lack of platform neutrality, unfair platform-to-business contract terms, exclusive contracts between online marketplace platforms and sellers/service providers, platform price parity restrictions, and deep discounts, among others, may directly or indirectly have a bearing on the competition.


While highlighting competition issues, CCI said that the price points at which sellers sell the products on the marketplace platforms are, in many instances, lower than the cost price for the brick and mortar retailers.


These retailers maintain that they either have to match the online discounts at a significant loss or the online market would be foreclosed for them.


This was pointed out to be a particularly pressing concern in the case of mobile phones, where online markets constitute around 40 percent of the total sales in the country.


Making observation about the goods category, the regulator said the issue raised by the sellers relates to online discounts on major goods platforms purportedly pushing the prices below cost and impairing the offline small retailers' ability to compete in certain product categories.


"The platforms denied any involvement in pricing," CCI said.


It further added that "unfair pricing contravenes the competition law under Section 4(2) of the Act when indulged in by a dominant enterprise."


Regarding services category, it said, "...discounts are offered by even the pure intermediary platforms following marketplace model with no control over the inventory sold through them".


Discounts are purportedly funded by platforms for consumer on-boarding. It is causing the service providers, i.e. hotels and restaurants to lose control over the price of their products sold/distributed through online platforms, which also affects price and sales through other channels.


Discounting is a common business strategy but where the design of the discounting schemes is misaligned with the rational business practices of the service providers, the use of such discounts as a competitive strategy comes into question.


CCI, with a view to reduce information asymmetry and promote competition on the merits, has urged ecommerce platforms to put in place certain transparency measures.


It urged the platforms to bring out clear and transparent policies on discounts, including the basis of discount rates funded by platforms for different products and suppliers and the implications of participation and non-participation in discount schemes.


Besides, it said the business users should be notified about any proposed changes in terms and conditions.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

What You Need to Know about Security Issues in E-Commerce


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 Cr to banks

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Rs 692.39 Cr as a part of Series D round led by B Capital, Accel

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Rage Coffee gets funding from TV actor Rannvijay Singh, Refex Capital, Keiretsu Forum, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Edtech unicorn BYJU’S secures $200M from Tiger Global at $8B valuation

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] News Corp, group firm REA invest another $70M in Elara Technologies

Press Trust of India

How to start a real estate business with zero investment

Venkata Ramana

CES 2020: Mark Cuban's message to entrepreneurs - learn, invest in AI or risk becoming a dinosaur

Tenzin Pema

Amazon India begins the year on a plastic-free note, eliminates single-use plastic

Debolina Biswas

India needs 6.3pc labour productivity growth to attain 8pc hike in GDP: Ind-Ra

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore