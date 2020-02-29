Tech-logistics startup LetsTransport acqui-hires Pixlcoders

Logistics startup LetsTransport will on-board Pixlcoders' team to strengthen its supply chain, boosting technology and enhancing its applications.

By Press Trust of India
29th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tech-logistics solution provider startup LetsTransport, on Friday, said it has acqui-hired Bengaluru-based web and mobile app development startup Pixlcoders.


LetsTransport has on-boarded the team of the Pixlcoders to strengthen its supply chain, boosting technology and enhancing its applications, a statement said.


"With this acqui-hire decision, LetsTransport aims to further build on disruptive technology for logistics and expand its presence in India," it added.
LetsTransport

Founders of LetsTransport - Sudarshan, Pushkar, and Ankit

Also Read

LetsTransport: Fledgling venture looks to shake up logistics space in Karnataka


Pushkar Singh, CEO of LetsTransport, said,


“We are re-shaping the last-mile delivery for businesses in India, and mobile solutions are key to building the network and scale-up effectively. We welcome the team of PixlCoders on our rocketship, as we look to build momentum in 2020.”


In the past four years, it has on-boarded over 44,000 truck owners and raised a total of $20.3 million across four funding rounds. With this acquihire, the startup aims to engage more than 100K truckers by next year.


The startup provides inter-city aggregation of mini trucks and a few large vehicles for sectors like retail, FMCG, and ecommerce. LetsTransport also offers customised value-added services such as screened drivers, audited and GPS-enabled vehicles, point-to-point billing, status updates, and 24x7 service at economical pricing. 


It competes with the likes of Blowhorn and Porter. And yet, the market is still fragmented.


“Bengaluru alone has 2.5 lakh trucks. Of that, we only have close to 10,000 trucks, which is barely scratching the market,” Pushkar says. 


Pixlcoders, a team of 10 tech-enthusiasts along with its senior management, will also help LetsTransport in building customised solutions such as user research, market validation, enriched UX, and branding, the statement said.


Founded in 2016 by Suresh P and Punam Garu, Pixlcoders offers affordable customised software, digital products, ecommerce shops, and mobile applications across industries. It has helped develop websites, mobile apps and software for clients in India, the US, the UK, and the UAE.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bengaluru-based procurement startup BazaarNXT is riding India’s foodtech boom

Debolina Biswas

This startup is bringing ‘human’ element into today’s HR tech world

Sindhu Kashyaap

Jeff Bezos almost did not start up Amazon. Here's why

Ramarko Sengupta

[Jobs Roundup] Here's a chance to work with Walmart-backed Flipkart, India's ecommerce giant

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
CureFit's Mukesh Bansal, Udaan's Amod Malviya on trends that will define our Future of Work
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WATCH: The week that was - when Satya Nadella and Mukesh Ambani discussed people’s empowerment

Vishal Krishna

Future of Work 2020: Niti Aayog wants to establish India as an AI garage

Suman Singh

YourStory announces list of top techies in India

Sindhu Kashyaap

AWS Startup CXO Mixer 2020: VCs and startup founders in Jaipur discuss and deliberate tips to success

Team YS

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Startups raise over $183M in equity deals this week; fintech in limelight

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] ABL Workspaces secures angel funding from Great Point Capital LLC

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore