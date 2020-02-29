Tech-logistics startup LetsTransport acqui-hires Pixlcoders

Tech-logistics solution provider startup LetsTransport, on Friday, said it has acqui-hired Bengaluru-based web and mobile app development startup Pixlcoders.





LetsTransport has on-boarded the team of the Pixlcoders to strengthen its supply chain, boosting technology and enhancing its applications, a statement said.





"With this acqui-hire decision, LetsTransport aims to further build on disruptive technology for logistics and expand its presence in India," it added.

Founders of LetsTransport - Sudarshan, Pushkar, and Ankit





Pushkar Singh, CEO of LetsTransport, said,





“We are re-shaping the last-mile delivery for businesses in India, and mobile solutions are key to building the network and scale-up effectively. We welcome the team of PixlCoders on our rocketship, as we look to build momentum in 2020.”





In the past four years, it has on-boarded over 44,000 truck owners and raised a total of $20.3 million across four funding rounds. With this acquihire, the startup aims to engage more than 100K truckers by next year.





The startup provides inter-city aggregation of mini trucks and a few large vehicles for sectors like retail, FMCG, and ecommerce. LetsTransport also offers customised value-added services such as screened drivers, audited and GPS-enabled vehicles, point-to-point billing, status updates, and 24x7 service at economical pricing.





It competes with the likes of Blowhorn and Porter. And yet, the market is still fragmented.





“Bengaluru alone has 2.5 lakh trucks. Of that, we only have close to 10,000 trucks, which is barely scratching the market,” Pushkar says.





Pixlcoders, a team of 10 tech-enthusiasts along with its senior management, will also help LetsTransport in building customised solutions such as user research, market validation, enriched UX, and branding, the statement said.





Founded in 2016 by Suresh P and Punam Garu, Pixlcoders offers affordable customised software, digital products, ecommerce shops, and mobile applications across industries. It has helped develop websites, mobile apps and software for clients in India, the US, the UK, and the UAE.









