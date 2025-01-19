Mobility startup Rapido set to expand to 500 cities

Ride-hailing platform Rapido is set to expand its services to 500 cities to reach key hubs nationwide.

The company, which operates in 120 cities currently, will roll out its expansion in phases beginning with Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Rajasthan in February.

Rapido is also looking to enter new states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and others, it said at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

“We're excited to share our vision and demonstrate how technology can create positive social and economic impact. With over 1.3 crore Captains earning over 15,000 crore rupees on the platform, our expansion to 500 cities is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals and building a more connected India,” said Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido, according to a statement.

The news comes months after it was reported that global technology investor Prosus is looking to pick up a 5% stake in the cab aggregator for a flat valuation of $1 billion. YourStory had reported on this.

The WestBridge Capital-backed company became a unicorn in 2024 after raising $200 million in a Series E funding round.

Rapido competes with US-based Uber, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Consumer and Namma Yatri in the cab aggregation space. The company facilitates around 3.6 million rides daily.

In an interview with YourStory in September, the company’s Co-founder and CEO Aravind Sanka disclosed the company’s expansion plans. "The theme is launching new cities and going deeper into existing markets by investing in new use cases and also solving the barriers for people to use ride-sharing.”