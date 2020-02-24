Microsoft on Monday announced its commitment to India's rapidly evolving B2B startup ecosystem. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the tech giant has committed $100,000 each to 100 enterprise SaaS startups in the country.





This $100,000 will be poured into the startups by 100 participating companies which Microsoft will bring together in the programme over the next 18 months.





More than 50 startups have already been signed up at launch, the company stated, just ahead of CEO Satya Nadella's visit to India.





In a statement to the media, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said,





"India has one of the largest B2B SaaS startup ecosystems in the world, and it is growing exponentially. This initiative will help build scale and create amazing opportunities for startups. Businesses can now fast-track their digital journeys through easy adoption of enterprise-grade solutions. We're excited to see the outcomes of these partnerships."

The 100X100X100 programme has been launched under the ambit of Microsoft for Startups, and will help companies go through digital transformation through rapid adoption of cutting-edge SaaS solutions. Simultaneously, the companies will also help early-stage startups grow their customer base and increase their revenues.





As part of the programme, the selected startups will also gain access to "speed-contracting sessions" with potential customers at Microsoft's own events.





The company has also partnered with TiE Mumbai and TiE Delhi to conduct the programme.





Microsoft said that it is committed to helping entrepreneurs in India scale by leveraging its Azure platform, enterprise sales team, and its vibrant partner ecosystem.





Startups in the 100X100X100 programme will stand to gain Azure credits, comprehensive training programmes, and other technical guidance.





The programme is expected to attract Series A-B-C startups, which are already benefiting from the Microsoft ScaleUp initiative. 100X100X100 will also be a part of the same initiative.





The company is expected to make further announcements on the digital transformation front as CEO Nadella commences his three-day India visit from Mumbai today.





