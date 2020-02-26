PayU India ropes in former HDFC, Flipkart exec to bolster its leadership team

PayU India recently hired Sudhir Sehgal as Country Head to lead PayU’s Enterprise Business and Manas Mishra as PayU India’s Chief Product Officer, who will be looking at the company’s product strategy. The two key appointments made will further fortify its Indian leadership team, the fintech company said.





As part of his new role, Sudhir will also oversee the strategy, development, and distribution of PayU's domestic and international payments for its enterprise merchant portfolio. Further, he will be responsible to grow the business as a full-stack enterprise fintech platform and work towards simplifying the payments for large businesses, operating from PayU’s head office in Gurugram.





(L to R) Manas Mishra & Sudhir Sehgal





While, Manas who has been appointed as PayU’s Chief Product Officer, will be tasked with overseeing the formulation and execution of the comapny's product strategy. Based in Bengaluru, he will also be responsible for the next generation of PayU’s products and will ensure that PayU continues to innovate with solutions, impacting merchant and customer experience.





Commenting on the appointments, Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, PayU India, said,





“We are very happy to welcome Sudhir and Manas into these roles, finalising a phase of expansion in our India leadership team that we first made public late last year. Sudhir, with his vast breadth of experience across payment, credit, and banking, will help build and scale-up our enterprise products portfolio. With Manas, we have someone with outstanding knowledge of our products and the market. With his in-depth understanding and industry acumen, he will lead product innovation and promote the development of our differentiated products and service offerings.”





It also said that these appointments are to scale-up PayU’s business and pave the way for its next phase of growth of developing a fintech ecosystem in the region.

Speaking on his appointment, Sudhir Sehgal, Country Head – Enterprise Business, PayU India, said,





“I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for PayU for being pioneers in the digital payment landscape. I am thrilled to join them and further upscale the enterprise business with products and services based on advanced technology and contribute to PayU’s growth journey.”





Sudhir has more than 20 years of experience across product and portfolio management, brand management, underwriting, sales, and distribution.





His last stint was with HDFC Bank as Senior Vice President as part of the core payment business team, which spearheaded businesses like consumer cards, merchant acquiring, and ecommerce. He has an in-depth understanding of financial products across the Indian landscape and has been instrumental in setting up business units such as mortgage and consumer durable finance.

While, Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU India, said,





“At its core, PayU is a leader in providing best-in-class payment experience with future-ready products and solutions. I am excited to be a part of this innovative and robust organisation which has a unique vision of integrating services on one platform. I look forward to bringing my expertise to PayU, as we help build a scalable product portfolio and drive business profitability designed with a sharp customer-first mindset.”

Manas has close to two decades of experience in ad tech, payments, and consumer internet space, including his recent role as Head of Payment Experience at Flipkart. He has launched many industry-first features in the payments, refunds, and consumer finance space in his prior roles.





Earlier this month, PayU's Head of Fintech Investments, Amrish Rau, called it quits after spending three years with Naspers-owned PayU. Amrish joined Naspers-owned PayU after it acquired payments technology company Citrus Pay in 2016 for $130 million in an all-cash deal.





In July 2019, Jitendra Gupta with whom Amrish had started CitrusPay, also quit from his position as Managing Director to start his new firm in the fintech space.





