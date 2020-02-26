PayU India ropes in former HDFC, Flipkart exec to bolster its leadership team

In their new roles, Sudhir Sehgal will lead PayU’s Enterprise Business, while Manas Mishra will look at the company’s product strategy.

By Tarush Bhalla
26th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

PayU India recently hired Sudhir Sehgal as Country Head to lead PayU’s Enterprise Business and Manas Mishra as PayU India’s Chief Product Officer, who will be looking at the company’s product strategy. The two key appointments made will further fortify its Indian leadership team, the fintech company said.


As part of his new role, Sudhir will also oversee the strategy, development, and distribution of PayU's domestic and international payments for its enterprise merchant portfolio. Further, he will be responsible to grow the business as a full-stack enterprise fintech platform and work towards simplifying the payments for large businesses, operating from PayU’s head office in Gurugram.


PayU India

(L to R) Manas Mishra & Sudhir Sehgal

Also Read

Head of fintech investments at PayU, Amrish Rau moves on from the company


While, Manas who has been appointed as PayU’s Chief Product Officer, will be tasked with overseeing the formulation and execution of the comapny's product strategy. Based in Bengaluru, he will also be responsible for the next generation of PayU’s products and will ensure that PayU continues to innovate with solutions, impacting merchant and customer experience.


Commenting on the appointments, Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, PayU India, said,


“We are very happy to welcome Sudhir and Manas into these roles, finalising a phase of expansion in our India leadership team that we first made public late last year. Sudhir, with his vast breadth of experience across payment, credit, and banking, will help build and scale-up our enterprise products portfolio. With Manas, we have someone with outstanding knowledge of our products and the market. With his in-depth understanding and industry acumen, he will lead product innovation and promote the development of our differentiated products and service offerings.”


It also said that these appointments are to scale-up PayU’s business and pave the way for its next phase of growth of developing a fintech ecosystem in the region.

 

Speaking on his appointment, Sudhir Sehgal, Country Head – Enterprise Business, PayU India, said,


“I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for PayU for being pioneers in the digital payment landscape. I am thrilled to join them and further upscale the enterprise business with products and services based on advanced technology and contribute to PayU’s growth journey.”


Sudhir has more than 20 years of experience across product and portfolio management, brand management, underwriting, sales, and distribution.


His last stint was with HDFC Bank as Senior Vice President as part of the core payment business team, which spearheaded businesses like consumer cards, merchant acquiring, and ecommerce. He has an in-depth understanding of financial products across the Indian landscape and has been instrumental in setting up business units such as mortgage and consumer durable finance.    

 

While, Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU India, said, 


“At its core, PayU is a leader in providing best-in-class payment experience with future-ready products and solutions. I am excited to be a part of this innovative and robust organisation which has a unique vision of integrating services on one platform. I look forward to bringing my expertise to PayU, as we help build a scalable product portfolio and drive business profitability designed with a sharp customer-first mindset.”

 

Manas has close to two decades of experience in ad tech, payments, and consumer internet space, including his recent role as Head of Payment Experience at Flipkart. He has launched many industry-first features in the payments, refunds, and consumer finance space in his prior roles.


Earlier this month, PayU's Head of Fintech Investments, Amrish Rau, called it quits after spending three years with Naspers-owned PayU. Amrish joined Naspers-owned PayU after it acquired payments technology company Citrus Pay in 2016 for $130 million in an all-cash deal.


In July 2019, Jitendra Gupta with whom Amrish had started CitrusPay, also quit from his position as Managing Director to start his new firm in the fintech space.


(Edited by Suman Singh) 



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta

This bootstrapped edtech startup aims to bring quality tutors at your doorstep

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Content marketplace Pepper raises Rs 2.2 Cr from Titan Capital, YourStory, other angels

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus impact: Jeff Bezos and top 10 billionaires lose record wealth in a day

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
How this techie is solving India's commute problem
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

At AWS Startup CXO Mixer in Ahmedabad, established founders and VCs share confessions and best practices for success

Jerlin Justus

Around the world, with no cash: How travellers are planning long journeys the digital way

Mohit Poddar

[Funding alert] Sweetish House Mafia raises Rs 12 Cr from Adar Poonawalla, round led by Ashika Group

Debolina Biswas

Ola ropes in former Indian Ambassador as Senior Advisor for Corporate and International Affairs

Trisha Medhi

FLAME University calls for greater collaboration to equip India’s job demand needs at its conference on ‘High Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation’

Team YS

[Funding alert] Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures to invest in grooming startup LetsShave

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore