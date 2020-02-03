‘The bigger the problem, the bigger the opportunity’ – 50 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From obstacle to opportunity, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts, and stories

By Madanmohan Rao
3rd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 50 gems and insights from the week of January 27 – February 2 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top Entrepreneurship Quotes of 2019 here.


F

A free and continuous flow of ideas is the cornerstone of any innovative society. - Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP


Don’t just follow the market. Follow your calling and do what you excel at. - Ajay Rajgarhia, WonderWall


Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. - Oscar Wilde


ESOPs always has been a very strong mechanism for startups to incentivise, attract, and retain high performing talent. - Pawan Gupta, Connect2India


Your actions should arise from your strength. Everyone who decides to follow their dreams encounters resistance in some form or the other. But we need to fight because it’s worth it. - Namrata Rupani, Capture Life


If you are really adding value to your customer, they will come back without discounts. - Avnish Bajaj, Matrix India


Startups have emerged as engines of growth for our economy. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


We have just touched the tip of immense entrepreneurship potential in India and support from the Government in terms of financial capital will be a major boost. - Mihir Mehta, Ashika Capital Limited


Entrepreneurship has always been the strength of India. We respect the risk-taking appetite of India's youth. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


Globally, on average, for every 10,000 workers, there are 75 to 80 robots available. However, when it comes to India, we are far behind. - Satyanarayana P, Epson India


By 2030, India is set to have the largest working age population in the world. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


Even though India is a nation largely driven by agriculture, there are still large knowledge gaps that keep farm yields low. - Mallikarjun Kukunuri, NCES


With the EV ecosystem in India being in its nascent stages, it’s challenging yet exciting to develop innovative India-specific solutions. - Ishaan Khosla, Huddle


The menswear market is dominated by brands churning out age-old designs and charging the customers a high price for the same. - Ehtasham Hussain, Un-Cuffed


Food tech startups have revolutionised the way Indians eat. There is now a greater demand for healthy, home-cooked meals. - Abheek Singhi, BCG


People in rural areas tend to migrate to cities in search of a better job and lifestyle, leaving behind ancient culture and art forms. - Kalyani Gongi, Ancient Living


Irrespective of the buying power, every individual should get access to good snacks. - Amar Choudhary, Chakhna Shot


India has added internet users at 8x speed in the last 10 years, driven not by large cities but by small towns and villages. - Anil Kumar, Redseer


The face of the real estate sector in India is evolving dramatically with technology transforming its every facet. - Atim Kabra, Frontline Strategy Funds


Supplemental education beyond curriculum is the greatest need in the Indian education system today. - Amit Bansal, WizKlub


Most small entrepreneurs have various entry barriers in adopting digital and growing their businesses. - Vidit Aatrey, Meesho


India accounted for nearly three million metric tonnes of e-waste in 2018, and the nation has a recycling capacity of only five percent of this amount. - Raj Kumar, Deshwal Waste Management


Bengaluru has the best talent pool, entrepreneurial spirit, and the ecosystem of investors and senior technology leaders needed to guide founders. - Hemant Mohapatra, Lightspeed Partners


Koramangala was always the startup suburb, but in the last three years, VCs have been saying that most of their portfolio companies are in HSR - Ram Chandnani, CBRE


Developed countries like the US and a few in Europe have implemented telemedicine for several years to address this concern. However, this is at a very nascent stage in India. - Deepak Patel, I Online Doctor


Initially, things started in places like the Silicon Valley, over time, you see the depth and quality of talent across Bengaluru, Beijing, and Jakarta. - Kabir Narang, B-Capital


Along with ecommerce, other Chinese industries have also followed suit where they are really merging the things that really work in the online world into the offline realm. - Anshumani Ruddra, Hotstar


Technological tools like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, 3D printing, drones, data storage, Quantum Computing are helping change the way the country functions. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


Lending startups are largely the ones that cater to people who are not served by the formal financial institutions. The access to liquidity has to be eased for such fintechs. - Manish Khera, HAPPY


Fintech industry is playing an important role in the penetration of financial services. - Ankush Aggarwal, Avail Finance


The price of battery packs of EVs is expected to fall to $76 per kilowatt hour (or unit) in three years, down from the present-day $156 per unit. - Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog


Preventive health and wellness is the need of the hour for each, given the high instances of disease and lifestyle-induced illnesses in our country. - Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA


In five to 10 years, quantum computing will break encryption as we know it today. But we can work around it. We need to do quantum encryption. - Sundar Pichai, Google


Packaging industry is going through an interesting phase led by digital transformation and sustainability. - Ranjith Menon, Chiratae Ventures


Besides entertainment, the smartphone can be used for finding a meaningful job too. - Jatin Jakharia, WorkIndia


P2P hiring model will be vastly superior to HR candidate model in terms of improving transparency. - Rohit Tewari, ReferHire


When different views come together there is richer employee experience and better technology. - Sejal Chokshi Pietrzak, DealerSocket


Dearth of skill training, refinement centres, and employment programmes affect the growth of women entrepreneurs. - Kiran Dham, Globus Infocom


Democratisation of analytics and data as a service will lead to the creation of new marketplaces to buy and sell advanced analytics algorithms. - Sameer Dhanrajani, AIQRATE


Suddenly, technology has become a boardroom conversation because it is a differentiating experience. We have moved beyond efficiency. - Anand Birje, HCL


Ignorance amongst pet owners about preventive pet healthcare often leads to high vet costs and finally abandonment. - Anushka Iyer, Wiggles


Communication at every step is the cornerstone of managing kids with special needs. - Puja Kapur and Himani Khanna, Continua Kids


Fitness is a massive performance hack. - Mukesh Bansal, Curefit


Fitness is something that empowers you to stand on your own feet and feel the weight of your own thoughts and aspirations. - Rujuta Diwekar


When you run your own business, you micromanage every single aspect and it can get taxing at times, but it makes you a perfectionist. - Jashoda Madhavji, Dream N Hustle Media


Art is a platform for discussion. Art is a tool for communication. - Jagdip Jagpal, India Art Fair


The simplest thing in cricket is also the hardest thing to do. - KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab


It is always better to aim high and miss, than aim low and hit. - Qasim Zaidi, ex-Rivigo


Starting up is not a straight path, and while there is excitement, there are constant challenges too. - Avantika Meattle


Part of the journey will entail failure. How you deal with it is vital, because the journey will be riddled with mistakes. - Antoinette Prophy, 88 Business Collective


Any problem is an opportunity. The bigger the problem, the bigger the opportunity. - Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).


Also Read

[Year in Review 2019] The top 10 books that entrepreneurs must read

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] The grand edtech opportunity: low-hanging fruit in non-metro markets


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

Own a car but not a parking spot? This startup helps you rent spaces for vehicles, goods

Apurva P

Ivanka Trump, LinkedIn’s Allen Blue, address unemployment through reskilling at WEF, Davos

Bhavya Kaushal

Using the corporate kitchen model, B2B foodtech player Elior India dishes out 200k meals a day across offices

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Keep learning and keep innovating – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

LIC listing may be done in the second half of FY21: Finance Secretary

Press Trust of India

Ivanka Trump, LinkedIn’s Allen Blue, address unemployment through reskilling at WEF, Davos

Bhavya Kaushal

Keep learning and keep innovating – your startup fix for the week

Team YS

[YS Exclusive] London will be a key market for Ola this year: Simon Smith, Head of International Ops

Sindhu Kashyaap

How JETRO plays matchmaker between Indian tech startups and Japanese VCs

Sohini Mitter

Meet the US startup that helps immigrants struggling to build credit history

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore