[Funding alert] B2B startup MoEngage raises $25M in Series C led by Eight Roads Ventures

MoEngage has raised $40 million to date. The startup will use the funding towards product development and expansion in markets like the US and Europe.

By Thimmaya Poojary
11th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

MoEngage, a B2B startup focussed on the customer engagement space, raised $25 million in Series C round, led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from its US-based sister fund, F-Prime Capital.


The round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India as well as Ventureast.


This new round of funding will be used to deepen the startup's relationships in Asia, integrate advanced capabilities into the product mix and scale operations in the US and Europe, two of its fastest-growing markets.


With this funding round, MoEngage has cumulatively raised $40.8 million to date.

MoEngage

MoEngage founders: Raviteja Dodda (left) and Yashwant Kumar

Also Read

The ‘Must Have’ Call Features For Your Enterprise CRM


“The latest round of funding will help us reach more brands and empower them with the next-generation customer engagement platform built for the mobile-first world that is easier to use, fully integrated and intelligent,” said Raviteja Dodda, Founder and CEO, MoEngage.


MoEngage was started in Bengaluru in 2014 by Raviteja Dodda and Yashwant Kumar. The startup later shifted its headquarters to the US. It is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven omnichannel marketing platform with a focus on the mobile segment.


According to MoEngage, Fortune 500 brands across 35 plus countries, including Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Vodafone, and McAfee, along with internet-first brands such as Ola, OYO, BigBasket, and Tokopedia use its technology platform.


At present, enterprise clients contribute nearly 50 percent of MoEngage’s total revenue.


Shweta Bhatia, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures, said, What differentiates MoEngage from other engagement platforms is the combination of their ever-evolving AI-enabled customer journey capabilities, industry-best channel reachability and top-notch customer support.”


The startup's AI and automation platform maps customer journeys and develops hyper-personalised offers, updates, recommendations, and other communications across mobile, web, email, and SMS, delivering an omnichannel experience. 


“MoEngage has gained the trust of marquee enterprise customers globally and further strengthened their position as market leaders in the mobile-first customer engagement and analytics space. We’re privileged to have been early partners with Raviteja and the team, and to have had a ringside view to their growth journey, said, Tarun Davda, Managing Director, Matrix India.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Udaan makes its first investment, infuses $2M in Ahmedabad startup PetPooja

Tarush Bhalla

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Recruitment startup WorkIndia raises Rs 42Cr from Xiaomi

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Meet this 86-year-old grandma who raps
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Co-living startup HooLiv raises undisclosed amount from Kolte-Patil Family Office

Trisha Medhi

Uber forms Uber Money team to strengthen Indian fintech play

Tarush Bhalla

Automobile startup CarDekho offers second ESOP cash out for employees in FY20

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Furniture rental startup Furlenco raises Rs 16 Cr from Dabur's family office

Sampath Putrevu

How an investor evaluates the technology of an AI startup

Rahul Agarwalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore