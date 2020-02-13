Tekion unveils new SaaS product for automotive dealer management

Tekion, a US-based startup focussed on the automotive space founded by an Indian-origin and former CIO of Tesla, Jay Vijayan, has launched its flagship product - automotive retail cloud, a cloud-native retail platform which includes all functionalities of a dealer management system (DMS).





The product, automotive retail cloud, modernises the end-to-end automotive retail experience and connects consumers, dealers, and OEMs.





Tekion founder and CEO Jay Vijayan





Vijayan felt the need for the creation of such a platform which could eliminate fragmentation, bring in the best consumer experiences, enable greater operational efficiencies, and profitability by seamlessly connecting the three key stakeholders in the ecosystem - consumers, dealer and retail operators, and the OEMs.





The platform is powered by machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT).





“Today’s consumers receive outstanding personalised retail experiences from companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Disney. Why shouldn’t they expect the same in their vehicle acquisition and service needs? Tekion will be the trailblazer for enabling the modernisation of the entire customer journey and providing the best experiences, period,” Jay Vijayan, CEO, Tekion said.





Tekion has its Asia-Pacific headquarters in India and is backed by venture capital firms such as Index Ventures, Storm Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures. Besides, global automotive brands such as General Motors, BMW iVentures, Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance Ventures, and Exor have invested in this startup.



