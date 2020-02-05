Women leaders and changemakers decode women empowerment through the Shakti initiative

Under the Shakti initiative, UPES announced that a 25 per cent scholarship on tuition fees will be given to all girls applying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses starting from 2020

By Bhavya Kaushal
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) launched ‘Shakti’, an initiative aimed at empowering girls and women at large.


Launched by Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Tisca Chopra, actor, author, and film producer, it will award a 25 per cent scholarship on tuition fees to all girls applying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses starting from 2020.


Feature

With the theme ‘Accelerating the gender equality journey: Empowering women from classroom to boardroom’, the launch event brought together stalwarts from across the government, industry and academia, who have become changemakers in society.

Recognition for women

At the launch, Meenakshi Lekhi emphasised that women must be recognised for the work they do. She also spoke about the manifestation of gender gaps in workplaces.


“When you want care or someone to do the mundane jobs of pension and human resources, you will always find a lady. But when it comes to distribution of resources, like funding or finance, there’s always a man,” she said.
“Competence is not an issue,” she said, adding, “It is networking where women end up missing out.”

However, she also said that gender equality in India is in a much better state than in other countries.

Empowering women through education

A panel of eminent speakers deliberated on the importance of education in empowering women.


It included big names from the industry, including Meenakshi Gupta, Co-founder of Goonj; Talish Ray, Founding Partner at TRS Law Offices; Renu Batra, Additional Secretary of UGC; Vidhu Goyal, Founder and Partner at WONK App; Rajashree Rao, Head of Partnerships and Ecosystem (APAC) at R² Data Labs, Rolls Royce; and Vijay Kumar Singh, Dean of UPES School of Law. The discussion was moderated by Dipti Nair, Editor of YourStory.


1

The discussion began with Dipti elucidating how women have been influenced by their teachers and people who have supported them in their journey. She added that women who stood up with confidence in their abilities were successful in their journeys no matter how tough the going got.


Panellists spoke about how their families – from mothers and teachers to mothers-in-law and husbands – supported them through their journey.


Renu Batra, said, “I want to give credit to my mother who was illiterate but made sure all her children received good education.”

On the other hand, Meenakshi Gupta lauded her mother for supporting her in becoming self-reliant when she was busy burning the midnight oil. She added that her husband was also highly supportive during the difficult choices she had to make.


Talish Ray spoke about breaking the glass ceiling, highlighting that she hails from a small city, and always struggled to venture beyond boundaries. In the early years of her life, she was deemed an ‘impossible child’ by her teachers.


She concluded by saying, “The impossible women are the ones who make history,” adding that women should not be afraid to fail.

Rajashree Rao spoke about her struggles in the boardroom, based on her experiences of being in rooms full of men and how she never let her gender come in the way of her success.


Coming from a place with limited exposure and opportunities, Vidhu Goyal said she believes that giving girls opportunities to expand their horizons while they are still in school is essential for their empowerment.


Vijay Kumar Singh said he was mentored by several women in academics and at work, adding that women putting the needs of their families before themselves is something that has influenced him greatly.

Difficult conversations lead to historic breakthroughs

Tisca Chopra spoke about some of the uncomfortable things she had to bear to emerge stronger. In the show business, where women are unabashedly objectified, discriminated against, and paid less than their male counterparts, Tisca stood her ground and refused to pander to stereotyping.


From demanding equal support from her husband in taking care of their daughter to creating work by directing and producing films, Tisca lived life on her own terms. She urged women to be unapologetic about demanding support, conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and never make compromises in reaching their career goals.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Faasos' parent Rebel Foods raises venture debt of Rs 35 Cr led by Alteria Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Bicycle brand Frog Cycles raises capital from Avaana and Titan Capital

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Instamojo makes first acquisition, buys GetMeAShop to empower MSMEs with SaaS offerings

Tarush Bhalla

Digital transformation: how civil society organisations are improving social impact

Madanmohan Rao

[Interview] Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reveals road to profitability, IPO for digital payments major

Tarush Bhalla

Decoding Budget 2020: FM brings new hopes for Indian businesses to grow

Pushkar Mukewar

Bootstrapped with Rs 7k, this college student’s gardening startup has bagged a Rs 10 Cr project

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Faasos' parent Rebel Foods raises venture debt of Rs 35 Cr led by Alteria Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore