AstroSure.ai on Thursday raised $6 million in a seed funding round from Netmeds.com founder Pradeep Dadha and other investors.

The company, which launched in India, offers real time personalised astrology based on insights and tools. It hopes to stand apart from rival apps by referencing Vedic texts and rules, valuing consistency and reliability. The company’s virtual assistance, Agastyaa, will not rely on generic data or marketplace models while answering questions from users.

“AstroSure.ai isn’t just an app; it’s like having a supportive friend available around the clock, even at 3 AM. By merging the timeless wisdom of astrology with cutting-edge technology, we empower users to make well-informed, unbiased decisions — free of cost. It’s a smooth, stress-free, experience that delivers true value, anytime you need it,” said Vanya Mishra, Co-founder and CEO of Astrosure.ai.

The astrology startup space has seen a number of venture capital-backed startups reporting growth and rise in users. Most recently, Noida-based Astrotalk’s revenue from operations more than doubled in FY24 along with a more than ten-fold rise in profits.

This showcases the rising demand for online astrology services, and VC firms are rushing in to cash in on this demand.

Founded by Vanya Mishra and Hatim Kantawalla, AstroSure.ai employs a freemium model with no hidden costs and no recharge demands. The app is now available on both iOS and Android.

According to the company, the Indian online astrology market is expected to touch $1 billion by FY2030 and Astrosure.ai is looking to cash in on this rise in demand.