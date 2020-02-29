YourStory announces list of top techies in India

YourStory presents a list of top techies from India. While the list includes names of the country’s top tech talent, it is nowhere exhaustive and complete.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
29th Feb 2020
For many years now, the Indian startup ecosystem has produced great tech talent. From building consumer apps to creating strong B2B enterprise software products using the latest of technology, Indian techies have, time and again, bought more convenience to the users. 


YourStory Top Techies


While India is home to the biggest technology talent pool, their work can be witnessed across the world today, with almost all the big US technology companies having technology pioneers of Indian descent.


From designing Google Mapmaker in India and providing healthcare to the masses and delivering your food on time, YourStory presents a list of top techies in India. 


Again, this is nowhere an exhaustive list of the amazing tech talent India has produced, but it is a shout out to some of the top techies. In no specific order or ranking, here are some of the names.



  1. Dale Vaz - Head of Engineering and AI, Swiggy 
  2. Mukund Jha - Co-founder and CTO, Dunzo
  3. Gunjan Patidar - CTO, Zomato 
  4. Amod Malviya - Co-founder and CTO, Udaan
  5. Rahul Chari - Co-founder and CTO, PhonePe
  6. Akash Saxena- Head of Technology, SVP, Hotstar
  7. Vibhore Sharma - ex CTO, InfoEdge
  8. Sanjeev Barnwal - Co-founder and CTO, Meesho
  9. Geetha Manjunath - Co-founder and CTO, Niramai
  10. Vikalp Sahni - CTO, GoIbibo 
  11. Sauvik Banerjjee - CTO Tata Digital 
  12. Dr Pramod Varma - Chief Architect, Aadhaar; Architect, India Stack; CTO, EkStep; Volunteer at iSPIRT and technology advisor and mentor.
  13. Dr Lalitesh Kumar Katragadda – Founder, Indihood, and ex-Google India Head
  14. Prashant Malik - Technology Advisor, early-stage investor, and Co-creator, Facebook Cassandra 
  15. Anil Goel - Group Chief Technology and Product Officer, Oyo Hotels and Homes 
  16. Prakash Ramachandran – CTO, Byju’s 
  17. Bhanu Pratap Singh – CTO, ShareChat 
  18. Kailash Nadh - CTO, Zerodha


Watch this space for more details and more names through the year, and also giving more details on their description


