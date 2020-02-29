YourStory announces list of top techies in India

For many years now, the Indian startup ecosystem has produced great tech talent. From building consumer apps to creating strong B2B enterprise software products using the latest of technology, Indian techies have, time and again, bought more convenience to the users.









While India is home to the biggest technology talent pool, their work can be witnessed across the world today, with almost all the big US technology companies having technology pioneers of Indian descent.





From designing Google Mapmaker in India and providing healthcare to the masses and delivering your food on time, YourStory presents a list of top techies in India.





Again, this is nowhere an exhaustive list of the amazing tech talent India has produced, but it is a shout out to some of the top techies. In no specific order or ranking, here are some of the names.













Watch this space for more details and more names through the year, and also giving more details on their description



