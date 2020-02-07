ZEE5, India’s largest OTT platform reimagines Hyper-personalisation for consumers

The only thing Indians enjoy more than watching shows is talking about their favourite series and characters with their friends, family and colleagues. In the early 2000s, it was not uncommon to hear viewers refer to their favourite ‘K’ serial only by their acronym...such was their ubiquity. For audiences, the experience of watching a show and getting “caught up in” the story – or fascinated by it is a social experience. You want to share it with others.





But what if you could write the characters and control the storyline of the TV show? What if you could stop that one saas-bahu relationship from going haywire or bring somebody back to life? ZEE5, India’s largest producer of original content, says you can!





Over the years, ZEE5 has progressed remarkably in the OTT market by harnessing the power of content, technology and data, and is now creating innovative engagement through gamification. They recently announced ZEE5 Super Family (ZSF), a first-of-its-kind gaming experience for its viewers of fictional content. Although gamification isn't a new trend for the OTT space, with ZSF, ZEE5 aims to connect India-wide GEC content like never before.

A win-win for brands

As part of the gaming experience, watching ads allows viewers to earn more points on the platform. This is a great opportunity for brands to monetise on the rich audience that will engage with Zee Super Family. You'll get to interact with a highly engaged Hindi-speaking audience of women in the age group of 18-36 years for a duration of 3 months.





ZEE5 provides customised brand integration through which you can reach a potential audience of 100+mn individuals. So, if you're looking to advertise to the masses, this is the right platform for you!

ZEE5 Super Family: Unifying and gamifying India

With ZSF, the Hindi-speaking audience across key markets, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, etc., will be brought together on an OTT platform to face-off against each other — that too during prime time. Prime time shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Ye Teri Galiya, Manmohini, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ishq Subhanallah, Hamari Bahu Silk are part of the gaming experience. These shows reach out to a weekly audience of over 100 million.





The ZSF platform was launched announced during the Zee Rishtey Awards in December 2019.





Commenting on the initiative, Taranjeet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, ZEE5 India says, “The gamification model has delivered some phenomenal results for us in the non-fiction space with our recent experience with Dance India Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs (SGRMP Lil Champs) and Dadagiri. With this entry into the fiction space, we are adding a whole new value proposition for GEC lovers to connect and amplify their brand real-time. Catch-up TV in the fiction genre has been among the highest viewed content on the platform. We are certain that this feature will further elevate consumers content viewing experience and simultaneously, get rewarded for diligently following their favourite TV shows.”

A chance to direct and live out the character

The new offering allows you to choose your favourite on-screen characters across TV shows and curate your own Super Family. These include roles like Pati, Patni, Premi, Maa, Villain, Vamp, SaaS, Bahu, Beta, Dost, Rishtedar, etc. What’s even more interesting is you can create a family with characters from different shows. You can place bets on how the chosen characters will act out in the day’s TV episode, and you earn points basis the actions from a pre-decided list of events like crying, praying, etc.





In case your predictions come true, you could win different gratifications on a weekly or monthly basis, including a car, smartphones, gift vouchers, ZEE5 subscriptions, and more. The game also allows viewers to modify their family characters or use boosters to special characters to improve scores and move ahead in the game. Additionally, watching ads allows viewers to earn more points.





So, if you're someone who binge-watches Hindi fiction shows on ZEE5 and are a gaming enthusiast, this is a great platform for you to let your creative juices flow (and be rewarded for it!).





