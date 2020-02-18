How Zoho is enabling InstaSafe to standardise their sales processes and build customised solutions

As per Gartner estimates, by 2022, 80 percent of new digital business applications opened up to ecosystem partners will be accessed through Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). By 2023, 60 percent of enterprises will phase out most of their remote access Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in favour of ZTNA. With the digitisation and adoption of Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications by enterprises, just protecting private networks is not enough. “At InstaSafe, we see these challenges as an opportunity to disrupt the global cybersecurity landscape,” says Sandip Kumar Panda, Founder and CEO, InstaSafe.





Founded in November 2012 by Sandip Kumar Panda, Biju George and Prashanth Guruswamy, InstaSafe Technologies is a leading cloud-based SaaS solution provider delivering comprehensive and uncompromising protection to mobile and remote workers enabling them to safely and securely access enterprise apps, email and the Web from anywhere on any network.





Their next-gen cybersecurity solution, ‘InstaSafe Secure Access (ISA)’ is based on the ZTNA framework that shifts access controls from the perimeter to individual devices and users. The end result allows employees to work securely from any location without the need for a traditional VPN and the enterprises get unparalleled security while making the lives of the network admins easy with a single-pane management console. InstaSafe’s ‘SafeHats Vulnerability Disclosure and Coordination platform’ is powered by the hacker community, where enterprises engage with ethical global security researchers with differing skill sets, levels of expertise and perspectives, to deliver continuous security testing on the enterprise’s terms. “By embracing InstaSafe, enterprises can move beyond the perceived elimination of risk, and make inroads to invest in real results on a continual and realistic basis,” says Sandip.





The founder says the reason they chose Zoho’s solution for startups - Zoho One, is because of its feasibility and easy-to-understand-and-use features. “InstaSafe, having a vast customer network is scattered throughout the globe. Collocating business from existing clients and prospecting for future customers is highly competitive. Zoho CRM helps us standardise our sales process, making us more sustainable for long-term growth,” says Sandip.

Zoho Books send automatic reminders to clients, which enables InstaSafe to collect dues from the clients on time. Zoho Desk helps them manage customer conversations across the globe, which ensures increased productivity and achieves customer satisfaction. Using Zoho People, their HR activities are simplified. It updates in real-time which helps employees know who is responsible for what in the company. InstaSafe also uses Zoho Campaigns as its affordable and scalable. “It’s a very user-friendly email marketing software that seamlessly integrates with CRM and social media channels at a reasonable cost,” says Sandip.





According to the founders, having Zoho as their technology partner has helped them build customised vertical solutions as per client requirement and sell in Zoho marketplace, to solve bigger customer needs.





Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Global Head - Zoho for Startups, adds, “How InstaSafe uses Zoho's apps is a perfect example of software adoption, especially for those startups who build something ground up. Not only do Zoho's apps help in running the various business functions but also serve as a great platform for scaling up globally, by providing online stores like Zoho Marketplace. It is also amazing to see how our apps serve our customers' customers. Here is a futuristic SaaS solution-provider who is powered by another.”

Today, InstaSafe stands strong with 25 members working in collaboration with over 2,000 crowdsourced security researchers. The startup set up an American Delaware subsidiary last year and is leveraging online cloud marketplaces to scale globally. “The market is huge, and we are building InstaSafe ground up, in one of the world’s largest emerging markets, that is both cost-conscious and demands world-class support. We are keen to be hosted out of the Zoho marketplace and look forward to this as an opportunity to scale globally with Zoho,” concludes Sandip.