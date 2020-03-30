30 states and UTs in complete lockdown over coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced strictly as he noted that many people were not following the measures seriously.

By Press Trust of India
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A total of 30 States and Union Territories have imposed complete lockdown, covering a total of 548 districts in the country, to check the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday.


Six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of the outbreak.


There are 28 states and eight UTs in the country. On Sunday, 80 districts were under lockdown.


The central government has also asked states to enforce additional restrictions, if necessary, leading to the imposition of curfew in Punjab and Maharashtra.
Coronavirus
Also Read

From good governance to using tech, here’s how Kerala is dealing with coronavirus


As many people continued to venture out despite the lockdown order, Puducherry, besides Punjab and Maharashtra, also ordered curfew so that no one goes out of home.


A tweet by the Press Information Bureau said the states which have imposed lockdown in all districts include Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland.


The other states are: Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Tripura, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Karnataka, and Assam.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced strictly as he noted that many people were not following the measures seriously.


"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.


The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said.


The central and state governments had on Sunday announced lockdown in about 80 districts where at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported.


Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba wrote a letter to State Chief Secretaries urging them to monitor the situation round the clock.


Gauba said additional restrictions if necessary may be imposed and all current restrictions must be enforced strongly.


All violations should be met with legal action, the Cabinet Secretary told the states and UTs.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 23

Team YS

Coronavirus: No layoffs, no salary cuts, Modi government’s advisory to companies

Ramarko Sengupta

Coronavirus: Karnataka announces lockdown from March 24 till 31; seven new COVID-19 cases reported

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Beware: COVID-19 is knocking on our doors
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Karnataka announces lockdown from March 24 till 31; seven new COVID-19 cases reported

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 23

Team YS

Coronavirus: Uber suspends operations in 32 Indian cities

Debolina Biswas

Apollo Hospitals launches a 24/7 AI-based free app to guide users on coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Health Ministry says testing of COVID-19 kits have been fast-tracked

Suman Singh

With India having over 400 Coronavirus cases, some homes and apartments now under quarantine

Sindhu Kashyaap

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru