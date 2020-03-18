Amazon prioritises medical supplies, staples for delivery amid coronavirus outbreak

Ecommerce giant Amazon is putting shipments of other goods on hold to focus on delivery of key items such as medical supplies and household staples as people practise social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Press Trust of India
18th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon is prioritising medical supplies and household staples, putting shipments of other goods on hold to focus on key items during the coronavirus outbreak.


"We are seeing increased online shopping and, as a result, some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," the ecommerce titan said.


"We are temporarily prioritising household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfilment centres so we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers," it said.
Amazon CEO Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Also Read

Out of stock on some popular items, working with partners to ensure availability: Amazon India


People hunkered down due to the deadly coronavirus have turned to Amazon for everything, from toilet tissue to groceries and pet treats.


"There's enormous pressure on Amazon to meet these increased expectations," said Technalysis Research analyst Bob O'Donnell. "Fairly or unfairly, people expect that Amazon will always have some things, like toilet paper."


Amazon spent years investing heavily in warehouses, distribution, and delivery, often to the chagrin of Wall Street investors eager for quick profits.


Those investments appear to be paying off as Amazon becomes the go-to ecommerce site in a time of crisis.


If Amazon becomes a salvation for people unable or afraid to go out due to coronavirus risk, analysts say it could win new users worldwide and become a more entrenched habit for those who already dabble with ecommerce.


The best-case scenario for Amazon is "they look like a hero," said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy.


Seattle-based Amazon this week boosted pay to hourly workers and set out to hire 100,000 more US workers due to the strain on its workforce.


"Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues," Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark said in a blog post. "We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year."


Amazon has also vigilantly scuttled price-gouging efforts by new vendors who stockpiled coveted supplies like breathing masks and hand sanitisers.


"It looks like Amazon is shutting most of them down, and doing it in a very visible fashion to send a message to others about gouging," analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group said.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The silver lining behind the COVID-19 cloud

T N Hari

Coronavirus: Startups urge PM Modi to initiate strict lockdown, impose Section 144

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] OYO receives infusion of $807M from SoftBank and RA Hospitality Holdings

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Spacetech startup Agnikul raises Rs 23.4 Cr in pre-Series A round led by pi Ventures

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Startups urge PM Modi to impose Section 144 to curb coronavirus outbreak
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Exclusive] OYO gives ESOPs liquidity option to 600 employees

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] OYO receives infusion of $807M from SoftBank and RA Hospitality Holdings

Rashi Varshney

Facebook offers $100M to small businesses in 30 countries impacted by coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Three pivots, six years, 100 clients later, the journey has just begun believes FlytBase, the world’s pioneer in drone-automation platform

Sindhu MV

The silver lining behind the COVID-19 cloud

T N Hari

[Funding alert] Spacetech startup Agnikul raises Rs 23.4 Cr in pre-Series A round led by pi Ventures

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru