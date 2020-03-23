Coronavirus: Ola's foodtech vertical will not risk safety, enforces new protocols

Ola Foods, that houses brands Khichdi Experiment, Paratha Experiment, and Bowl Some, has enforced additional protocols to ensure that it delivers ‘safe’ food to its customers.

By Debolina Biswas
23rd Mar 2020
Ola Foods, a part of the Ola Group, has undertaken precautionary measures to ensure personal hygiene and sanitation at work. The team has enforced additional protocols to ensure that it delivers ‘safe’ food to its customers. 


Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

Ola Foods, that houses brands Khichdi Experiment, Paratha Experiment and Bowl Some, operates through a network of 40 kitchens across six states. The team has enforced protocols including: 


  • Carrying daily temperature checks for all kitchen staff before they enter the facility 
  • Providing masks to all its staff members 
  • Frequency of handwash has been revised to once every 30 mins 
  • Sanitising all cookware, chopping boards, knives and table tops every four hours 
  • Assigning hand-washing facilities for delivery partners, making it mandatory for them to sanitise before picking up the order


Besides this, Ola Foods deployed tamper-proof packaging since the time it ventured into the space. 



Pranay Jivrajka, CEO at Ola Foods, in an exclusive interaction with YourStory, said: 


“At Ola Foods we are committed to offer food that is exciting, fulfilling and wholesome with safety and hygiene being our topmost priority. We follow stringent measures and quality checks across all our brands to deliver the best quality food to our customers. We have further enhanced our operating practices and mandated our kitchen staff to wear masks, head caps and gloves along with sanitising their hands every 30 mins. We have also ensured the kitchens are sanitized and deep cleaned more frequently and the delivery executives are thermal screened and hand-sanitised before they pick up every order.” 


Ola Foods trains and re-trains its kitchen staff at regular intervals to ensure adherence to standard operating procedures. It also conducts surprise food audits and has partnered with FSSAI-approved auditors to facilitate safe execution. 


Earlier this month, foodtech giants Swiggy and Zomato, announced the ‘contact-less deliveries’, to combat the novel coronavirus. The main aim behind this initiative was to ensure that its delivery partners followed the safety guidelines approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

