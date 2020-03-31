Coronavirus: Paytm Mall waives off penalties on merchants for order cancellations

Paytm Mall says there are over 100,000 orders placed by customers which are yet to be processed by sellers due to the restrictions announced by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak

By Aishik Purkait
31st Mar 2020
With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases forcing the government to take tough measures on the movement of goods and people, Paytm Mall has decided to help its merchant partners who are facing issues with stocking up on inventory and fulfillment of orders by waiving off the Service Level Agreement (SLA), which is a commitment to follow the best practices and the metrics by which service is measured. The SLA charts out penalties if the service levels are not achieved. 


In a statement released by the ecommerce startup, it said, “There were over 100,000 orders placed by the customers which were yet to be processed by sellers, due to the restrictions announced by the government”. It went on to add that, “it is in constant touch with merchant partners and is providing them with all possible assistance”. 

Earlier in a statement, the company said that it “has tied up with all leading logistics players in the country to ensure that we can service the maximum number of pin codes in the country.


Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall, said, “These are unprecedented circumstances and Paytm Mall’s merchant support and communication teams are working hard to ensure all seller queries are resolved on time and updated information regarding order processing and fulfillment are shared with them regularly.” 


Amid the lockdown, with borders being sealed and movement of people and goods being restricted, this move surely comes as a breather for the merchants facing difficulties in ensuring the timely delivery of products. 



(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

