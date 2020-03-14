Number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 84: Health ministry

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.





"The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 84. Seven persons, who tested positive, including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, have been discharged after treatment," a senior health ministry official said.





The officials maintained that more than 4,000 people who had come in contact with the 84 positive cases are under surveillance.





"A Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight. A special Air India flight is being sent to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students," the official added.





Novel COVID-19, or coronavirus, which allegedly started spreading from bats, has already claimed about 5,000 lives, according to data by the World Health Organisation.





Since the WHO declared it a ‘pandemic,’ several governments, corporates, sports leagues, and bodies among others announced several measures to contain and it. Coronavirus is particularly life-threatening to the elderly and people with medical ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, etc.





To mitigate the outbreak of coronavirus, it is highly recommended to practise "social distancing", i.e. stay away from other people. Governments and corporates alike are incorporating several measures to facilitate this, including cancelling public events, and commencing work from home policies. Schools have also been shut down, countries are cancelling tourist visas, etc.





The Department of Telecom (DoT) has relaxed certain norms for Other Service Providers (OSPs) till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus outbreak.





Maharashtra ordered the closure of cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and public parks in cities of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30.





Foodtech unicorns — Swiggy and Zomato — have announced several safety measures to combat the novel coronavirus.





Karnataka also announced the lockdown of malls, cinema theatres, pubs, and nightclubs for a week. Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa also issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, wedding events, and birthday parties state-wide for a week.





