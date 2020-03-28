Coronavirus: Ratan Tata commits Rs 500 Cr to fight COVID-19

Celebrated industrialist Ratan Tata has announced a commitment of Rs 500 crore through Tata Trusts to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19. In a social media post, the Chairman of the Tata Trusts said that at this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.





Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.





"In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face," he said.





Ratan Tata added that Tata Trusts continues its pledge to protect and empower all affected communities, and is committing Rs 500 crore for five key areas:

• Personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines

• Respiratory systems for treating increasing cases

• Testing kits to increase per capita testing

• Setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients

• Knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.





Announcing the pledge, Ratan Tata said that the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action.





"The Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform, which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived," he added.

He also writes, "We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organisations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic".





Several Indian corporations have stepped in to help in this crisis.





Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said that it has provided an initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.





Mahindra & Mahindra said it expects to come up with a sophisticated ventilator for just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh, as it seeks to assist in combating the coronavirus pandemic.





The Bajaj Group has also announced a Rs 100 crore aid for the fight against COVID-19. This amount will be divided into various verticals with a major part earmarked for food and shelter to daily wage workers and homeless families.





A part of it will also be used to support the upgradation of key healthcare infrastructure in Pune such as upgrading ICUs, procuring additional equipment like ventilators, personal protection items, enhancing testing, and setting up of isolation units in government and private sector hospitals.





