Coronavirus: TVS Motor, Group companies pledge Rs 25 Cr to PM's relief fund

It is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of the group, for battling coronavirus.

By Press Trust of India
30th Mar 2020
TVS Motor Company and its Group Companies TVS Credit Services Ltd., Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., and others on Monday announced their commitment to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM's relief fund (PM-CARES) to aid the battle against COVID-19.


"This is in line with the company's continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities. It is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of the group," it said in a statement.
Venu Srinivasan

Venu Srinivasan , Chairman, TVS Motor Company

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of the group, is implementing various measures, ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline -- from healthcare workers to police officers, it said.


"The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. We applaud the Government's strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.


Some of the key initiatives that have already begun include making and supplying one million protective face masks for essential service providers, deploying vehicles and disinfectants to municipalities and helping produce medical equipment, employing factory kitchens at the manufacturing units in Hosur, Padi, and Mysuru to make pre-packed cooked meals, which will be supplied to all essential care workers in the vicinity, from police personnel, municipal staff, to healthcare workers.


In Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, dry rations will be supplied to daily wage workers who have been displaced and to villagers without food supplies, the statement said, adding the company is evaluating collaboration with 3D printing companies to make ventilators to support the hospitals.


In another development, FMCG firm Marico and ATE Chandra Foundation have launched a nationwide hunt for innovative solutions to healthcare challenges during COVID-19 crisis.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)

