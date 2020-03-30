Coronavirus: Ecommerce marketplace Zilingo to supply personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals

Zilingo’s Co-founder and CEO Ankiti Bose recently took to LinkedIn to announce that the startup will supply FDA-approved grade Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak. These include Nitrile gloves, N95, kn95, and surgical masks, single-use gowns, and medical-grade protective suits for hospitals across India, Indonesia, and Singapore. Further, Zilingo will now be able to deliver these worldwide.





“The world is amidst an unprecedented crisis. Over the last few days we’ve been working hard on how we at Zilingo could step up and help our fearless healthcare professionals fight COVID-19,” Ankiti wrote.









The total capacity of up to one million units of near-ready stock of N95 and surgical masks and gowns were available at the Singapore-based ecommerce marketplace’s disposal.





“We request your help in reaching out to hospitals, clinics, associations, NGOs, Govt bodies globally to help us provide the crucial PPE supplies to the medical frontline at the earliest and ensure their safety...Zilingo is committed to the objective of flattening the curve and curb the disease spread,” Ankiti further wrote.

Individuals/organisations willing to connect with Zilingo can reach out to the team at ppe@zilingo.com , or WhatsApp them on +6586095881.









Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation on March 29 announced the donation of essential medical supplies, including face masks and COVID-19 test kits to India, and six other nations. Collectively, seven countries will be receiving 1.7 million face masks, 1,65,000 test kits, as well as protective clothing and medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers.





Recently, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and celebrities came out to do their part and help the less-privileged and ones standing at the frontline to help them fight coronavirus. Celebrated industrialist Ratan Tata announced on March 28, a commitment of Rs 500 crore through Tata Trusts to support the fight against the pandemic.





Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited provided an initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to help tackle the outbreak. The Bajaj Group also announced Rs 100 crore aid. Billionaire Gautam Adani contributed Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister’s Fund.





On the other hand, fintech startup PhonePe announced on Monday that it has launched a donation drive, aiming to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund. The Flipkart-owned startup will contribute Rs 10 for every user who donated to the PM CARES Fund via the PhonePe app, using UPI, by April 30, 2020.





