Coronavirus: PhonePe launches donation drive, aims to contribute Rs 100 Cr to PM Fund

Bengaluru-headquartered, Flipkart-owned PhonePe has launched a donation drive and said it aims to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund towards fighting coronavirus crisis.





PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 for every user who donates to the PM CARES Fund via the PhonePe app using UPI by April 30, 2020.





"In total, PhonePe has pledged to contribute a maximum of up to Rs 100 crore," a statement said.





Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, said the Rs 100 crore pledge is an attempt to lift the mood of the country in this period of crisis.





"We are asking every Indian to unite together and donate, even if it's just Re 1, to the PM CARES Fund. Our mission is to get 10 crore people to donate to this cause and create a world record for the highest ever number of donors for a cause in history," he added.





To make a donation, users can visit the PhonePe app and follow three simple steps -





Open the PhonePe app and “Click to Donate” banner Follow the instructions on the page and make the desired contribution.





The minimum amount of contribution is just Re 1. All donations can be made only through the UPI payment method, and funds will be directly transferred from the donor’s bank account to the PM CARES Fund’s bank account. These donations are eligible for 100% tax exemption under 80G.





Earlier, on March 28, digital payments company Paytm said it aims to contribute Rs 500 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).





For every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI and Paytm Bank debit card, the company will contribute an extra up to Rs 10, Paytm said in a statement.





"We are honoured to do our duty to aid the government in all the relief measures being taken to fight the Corona pandemic. We hope our users wholeheartedly donate to PM CARES fund and help save lives," said Paytm President Madhur Deora.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)