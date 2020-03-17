Customer experience startup SurveySparrow launches self-help portal for organisations amid COVID-19

As new cases of coronavirus continue to emerge every day, most organizations are shifting to remote working, leading to major communication gaps between individuals and teams.





To curb this, cloud-based customer experience platform, SurveySparrow has announced a six-month free survey product to help employees and individuals communicate with organisations effectively during the coronavirus outbreak. With this offering, SurveySparrow intends to help state, local governments, NGOs, employees, and individuals communicate with organisations effectively.





US-based SurveySparrow is providing free accounts with an exclusive employee COVID-19 self-help portal and ready-to-use forms to help connect employees with organisations.

Through this portal, SurveySparrow intends to keep everyone connected even when employees and community members are physically miles apart, creating safe work environments and conditions for productivity.





(L-R) Shihab Muhammed, CEO & Subin Sebastian, CTO, SurveySparrow





From mapping travel history to volunteer registration, employees can now request isolation and register their travel history, check corona score etc using the portal for free. Each form template is carefully curated and has pre-filled questions, says a statement released by the company.





Any element of these surveys can be customized to better match the organisation’s requirements, including adding your own questions. The website eases the data collection process and helps tide over this crisis safely by providing regular and important, fact-based updates. Organisations like covidindia.org are already claiming to use the platform to monitor the work-from-home status of employees of companies in the country.





Speaking on the new offering, Shihab Muhammed, CEO and Co-founder, SurveySparrow said,





“As we work as a community to prepare for the impact of COVID-19, the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities are our top priority. The outbreak of COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire across the globe, causing every nation and organisations to go into lockdowns and quarantines to keep themselves safe. We want to ensure that organisations are connected with their employees and communities through this exclusive self-help portal and ready-to-use forms to ride through this difficult time.”





SurveySparrow was founded in October 2017 by Freshworks veteran Shihab Muhammed and ex-Zoho employee Subin Sebastian, and has offices in Kochi and Palo Alto.





It has a built-in automation system that allows organisations to manage customer experience surveys, employee pulse surveys, and market feedback surveys. With Conversational User Interface (CUI), it lets users create and share highly engaging, mobile-first surveys that offer a chat-like experience.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)