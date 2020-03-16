On Friday, CureFit, the healthcare startup founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, cancelled all its classes across its centres until further notice as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak. To compensate, it has also added a 14-day pause to memberships so that users can pause it for the time being and use the days later.





Now, in order to help users get better access to their everyday workout and fitness needs, CureFit has announced the launch of Cult.live. This is a group fitness class led by star trainers, that lets you experience the energy from the comfort the users homes.





Ankit Gupta, Head of Engineering, CureFit had mentioned that the team was working to build such a feature on the app, especially for those who do not have Cult.Fit centres in their localities. It, however, was in the working stages. But now with the coronavirus outbreak, the team has fast-tracked the launch of this feature. In a conversation with YourStory, Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, CureFit, says,





"The team relentlessly put their heads together to get the feature working immediately. The idea is that none of the users suffer and miss a workout. Since fitness is an important part of being healthy, we felt it was needed that the users continue to get the experience of a Cult class, but within the safe confines of their homes."

Cult.live offers live classes across different fitness formats like strength, cardio, HRX, S&C and yoga on all seven days of the week.





These classes are safe for all types of users whether beginner, intermediate and advanced as most of the classes feature bodyweight workouts, with the user requiring little or no equipment for the exercises.





The LIVE classes can be accessed on mobile devices; one can also stream the session on desktop and mirror the same on TV screens. In case the user can’t attend the session due to any reason, they can cancel the class anytime without any penalty being charged.





"The suspended classes and pause to the memberships still holds. The Live classes currently aren't chargeable and is already being used by close to 1000 members. Anybody can download the CureFit app and have access to the Cult.Live classes," says Ankit.





The classes are live and not recorded, so the user gets real-time feedback from the instructors. The sessions are also led by real athletes, making them consistent and genuine. The Live classes also helps users compete with fellow attendees and friends in class and stay motivated, thus giving a complete experience-led class.





"Get a detailed snapshot of your workout in terms of total workout duration, your effort report, energy score as well as your rank in class. To make the most of these classes, we recommend users to use the Energy Meter feature that Will give real-time feedback on your workout and help you compete with others working out with you," adds Ankit.





Since gym and fitness centres too are considered placed of mass gathering, CureFit decided to cancel its classes as the startup's services are used by over 500,000 active subscribers across its 180 CultFit centres and 35 MindFit centres in India and Dubai.





