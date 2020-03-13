Bhopal-based edtech startup CollegeKhabri has raised an undisclosed funding in an angel round led by Vishal Dixit, CEO of Vdiec Global, an educational firm.





Started in 2019, the platform is an end-to-end college and career counselling platform for students from Tier II and III India. The startup claims to have counselled 1,700 students in the first three months of operations.





Arshi Khan, Founder of College Khabri

Speaking of the funding, Arshi Khan, Co-founder, CollegeKhabri said, "Our team is razor focussed. The money we have raised will be used to expand our flagship products and services for overseas education, and having mentors cum angel investor like Vishal will help us narrow down the focus and reap more benefits."





The platform has three stages: choice-filling with an expert, where a student gets step-by-step guidance of different career paths and choices. Arshi explained that the counselling depends on the grades of the students, interests, and aptitude.





The students are charged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 as counselling fees, depending on their needs and requirements. The fees also depends on the grades and performance, and where the counsellor deems the student's aptitude.





Each year, over 13 million youngsters in India look to join the workforce. Of these, barely 10 percent are employable, says a report by WeForum. It is to solve this problem that startups like iDreamCareer, which raised an undisclosed Pre-Series A funding from US-based education and skilling sector focussed impact investor Gray Matters Capital, and others like Kozhikode-based vLead were born.









Speaking of the investment, Vishal Dixit said,





"I was closely monitoring this startup. They have built a great product with full dedication and the team working behind is full of energy. Looking at the potential of education industry in future, I believe I found the right combination of product and team that can scale and create a sustainable business."





(Edited by Megha Reddy)