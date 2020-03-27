Coronavirus: Facebook, Indian govt creates messenger chatbot for COVID-19 info; adds Hindi capability

Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to the Ministry of Health for authentic news on coronavirus, official updates, precautionary measures, and emergency helpline numbers.

By Rashi Varshney
27th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Along with the Ministry of Health and MyGov, Facebook has launched a Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger to raise awareness, provide authentic and accurate information, and bust fake news about coronavirus.  The chatbot has both English and Hindi language capabilities.


messenger
Also Read

[App Fridays] These apps will keep you meaningfully engaged during lockdowns and self-isolation


Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to the Ministry of Health for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures, and emergency helpline numbers.  


To contact the chatbot, users can go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub and then start a chat by typing ‘Get Started’, which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions. Depending on the question, users will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic, or text. 


The initiative comes in the backdrop of a sea of misinformation that has been floating around on WhatsApp and other social media platforms regarding the novel coronavirus.


Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said, "In these difficult times, people are using our family of apps more than ever to stay connected with friends, family, and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the coronavirus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country's efforts."


Before this, the government had also rolled out a WhatsApp chatbot - MyGov Corona Helpdesk - to spread awareness on the coronavirus in real-time. When the chatbot receives a message, it uses machine learning (ML) to understand and address the query. Users can text on 93213-98773 to get all the required information. The government roped in conversational AI startup Haptik to build the tool.



(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Government launches location-based COVID-19 tracking app Corona Kavach

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Researchers develop tool to help determine if epidemic is natural or manmade

Press Trust of India

How this 26-year-old from Delhi built a Rs 2 crore business on Flipkart with just Rs 2,000 in his pocket

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How Indian startups are hustling during COVID-19 lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus in Europe: Quarantining as a tourist during the COVID-19 lockdown

Parshwati Saha

Coronavirus: iPhone manufacturers halt production following nationwide lockdown

Sohini Mitter

Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus relief measures

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Researchers develop tool to help determine if epidemic is natural or manmade

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: RBI to infuse Rs 3.74 lakh Cr liquidity into financial system

Press Trust of India

RBI refrains from giving growth, inflation outlook; says current GDP projections at risk

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru