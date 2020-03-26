QTalk, a smartphone dialer designed to make phone calls stress-free, has raised $1.6 million seed round from Accel India and Lightspeed Venture Partners to accelerate product and market development.





QTalk is the only public product of Quiph Media Private Limited, that initiated operations in early 2018. Founded by IIT Bombay alumni, Sagar Modi and Advaith Vishwanath, the app’s mission is to identify avenues to improve communication overall.

QTalk team





It does so by allowing a user to not just talk, but express themselves through other means on a phone call – such as surfing YouTube together or playing games. One can get early access to the app through the Google Play Store, and the product shall be revamped soon over the next two months, the founders said.





The fund raised will give this early-stage product a significant runway and allow it to focus on building a quality team and iterating on the product.





Speaking about the fundraise, Sagar Modi, CEO and Founder, said, “We’re excited to have Accel and Lightspeed on board as partners in our journey. They bring a lot of experience in this category from their investments around the world.”

Bootstrapped since inception, the platform raised the said funding from Accel India and Lightspeed at the end of 2019. The company has a team of 20 based out of Koramangala, Bengaluru.





Founder and CEO Sagar Modi graduated from IIT-Bombay and pursued entrepreneurship soon after quitting his first job. From being the only person in the company, Sagar built the product as its architect and designer.





Co-founder Advaith, before working with QTalk, ran a startup and worked with Accel India’s investment team. He joined the team in June 2019 and has been working on solving for growth.





(Edited by Suman Singh)