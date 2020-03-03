[Funding alert] Scooter sharing startup Bounce raises $6.5M from InnoVen Capital

The Bengaluru-based startup said it will utilise the funds to fuel a deeper electric vehicle (EV) integration, multi-city expansion, and platform play, in a bid to accelerate profitability.

By Sujata Sangwan
3rd Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based scooter sharing startup Bounce has raised $6.5 million in debt funding from existing investor InnoVen Capital. This marks InnoVen Capital’s third investment in Bounce, in a span of 18 months, taking the total debt investment to $12 million, exclusively from the firm. 


Ankit Agarwal, Director, InnoVen Capital India, said, 


“InnoVen has been associated with Bounce since early days and impressed by the phenomenal progress they have made in a relatively short period of time."


Bounce said it will use the financing to fuel a deeper electric vehicle (EV) integration, multi-city expansion, and platform play, in a bid to accelerate profitability.


Bounce recently raised $105 million as part of its Series D funding round, led by Accel Partners and B Capital Group, taking the total capital raised to over $200 million.


Founding team (Varun Agni, Anil Giri and Vivekananda Hallekere)

Founding team of Bounce (Varun Agni, Anil Giri and Vivekananda Hallekere)

Also Read

Future of Work: How to build a culture of data-led decisions, explains Bounce’s Aditya Jalan


Urban transportation is a major problem in Indian cities due to lack of proper infrastructure, growing congestion and pollution. Bounce was founded in 2014 by Vivekananda HR, Anil G and Varun Agni, with a mission to provide consumers with a cost-effective micro-mobility solution for first and last mile travel. 


Vivekananda HR, CEO and Co-founder, Bounce, added, 


“As we expand to more cities and towns, we will transition to a diverse shared mobility platform to enable various mobility options as per specific needs of each customer. The fund raised will help in realising these goals while we march towards profitability.”


Bounce currently operates a low-cost, dockless scooter rental model in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with a fleet of 23,000+ vehicles (20,000 in Bengaluru and 3,000 in Hyderabad) and clocking more than 130,000+ (1,00,000+ in Bengaluru , 30,000 + in Hyderabad) rides a day


The company said the biggest impact of Bounce is in enabling usage of mass rapid transit (MRT), around 42 percent of its rides either start or end at a metro station. 


Started in 2008 as the first dedicated venture debt provider in India, InnoVen Capital India has done over 250 transactions with more than 170+ startups across various stages, including Swiggy, Byjus, Oyo Rooms, CureFit, Myntra, DailyHunt, FirstCry, Blackbuck, Rivigo, Ather Energy and Yatra



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These inspiring quotes by InMobi Founder Naveen Tewari are sure to motivate the entrepreneur in you

Trisha Medhi

This Delhi-based startup has an answer to shortage of face masks for coronavirus outbreak

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Chqbook raises $5M in Series A round from Aavishkaar Capital

Tarush Bhalla

Future of Work 2020: Aadhaar’s Chief Architect Pramod Varma on building the world’s largest biometric identity system

Ryan Frantz
Daily Capsule
This startup is solving shortage of face masks for coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Karnataka to set up nanotechnology park, to come out with new S&T policy

Press Trust of India

Future of Work 2020: Gojek explains how it gets more orders than Zomato, Swiggy

Sindhu MV

Future of Work 2020: Building for Bharat and evolving fintech solutions

Diya Koshy George

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Is the newly released smartphone worth your money?

Sahil Bhalla

These inspiring quotes by InMobi Founder Naveen Tewari are sure to motivate the entrepreneur in you

Trisha Medhi

This startup is solving shortage of face masks for coronavirus

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore