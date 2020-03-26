IMF, World Bank call for suspending debt payments by poorest nations to battle COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Wednesday called for governments to put a hold on debt payments from the world's poorest nations so they can battle the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Trust of India
26th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Wednesday called for governments to put a hold on debt payments from the world's poorest nations so they can battle the coronavirus pandemic.


"The World Bank Group and the IMF believe it is imperative at this moment to provide a global sense of relief for developing countries as well as a strong signal to financial markets," the Washington-based development lenders said in a joint statement.
Source : Shutterstock

Source : Shutterstock

Also Read

Coronavirus: How Delhi startups are hustling during the country-wide COVID-19 lockdown


The move aims to help countries that are home to two-thirds of the world's population living in extreme poverty - largely in sub-Saharan Africa - and qualify for the most generous, low-cost loans from the International Development Association (IDA) financed by wealthier nations.


"The coronavirus outbreak is likely to have severe economic and social consequences for IDA countries" which will face "immediate liquidity needs to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak," the organisation said.


The IMF and World Bank called on the Group of 20 nations to support the initiative for "all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from IDA countries that request forbearance."


In addition, the institutions called for an analysis of the financing needs these countries will face, and whether their total debt load is sustainable.


Part of the World Bank, the IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 76 poorest countries, providing zero or low interest loans spread over 30 years or more, and grants to some distressed nations.


In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, IDA commitments totaled 22 billion, of which 36 percent was provided on grant terms, according to the World Bank.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? and how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: New portable testing kit can give results in 50 minutes

Press Trust of India

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus: Apple loses trillion-dollar valuation post market crash; China supply chains hit

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman expected to announce economic package

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Apple loses trillion-dollar valuation post market crash; China supply chains hit

Sohini Mitter

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: New portable testing kit can give results in 50 minutes

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: DPIIT to monitor real-time status of transport, delivery of essential commodities

Press Trust of India

The Messy Middle: How endurance and optimisation are key for success in the long run

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru