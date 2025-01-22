Agritech startup DeHaat acquires AgriCentral to expand farmer network

Patna-based agritech platform ﻿DeHaat﻿ on Wednesday said it acquired ﻿AgriCentral﻿, an Olam Agri-owned farm advisory platform with over 10 million smallholder farmers, through an all-cash business transfer agreement (BTA).

This strategic acquisition will strengthen DeHaat’s position as India’s largest full-stack agritech platform, enhancing its digital services and significantly expanding its farmer network, the company said in a statement.

While the financial details remain confidential, all key AgriCentral employees will join DeHaat as part of the agreement.

Launched in 2018, AgriCentral leverages satellite imagery, machine learning, and Big Data to deliver actionable insights to farmers. Its features, including crop care diagnostics, real-time market price tracking, and personalised crop calendars, equip Indian farmers with advanced digital farming tools.

“AgriCentral’s cost-efficient digital capabilities will complement our efforts in reaching millions of underserved farmers with our full-stack agri value chain offerings. It will also enable us to introduce multiple value-added services such as precision advisory, mechanisation, insurance, and cattle advisory to enhance the livelihoods of our farmers. With this integration, we reinforce our commitment to bringing transparent and direct access to farmers in the $500 billion Indian agriculture sector,” said Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of DeHaat.

With the integration of AgriCentral, DeHaat will serve over 12 million farmers across India, far surpassing its 2024 farmer network goals. The partnership combines DeHaat’s operational expertise with AgriCentral’s digital tools, aiming to set a benchmark for scalable and impactful agritech solutions.

Founded in 2012, DeHaat provides 360-degree farming solutions, including advisory services, quality input delivery, and market linkages. Operating across 12+ states, DeHaat serves over 2.8 million farmers through a network of over 15,000 micro-entrepreneurs.

The platform’s supply chain capabilities span 120,000 villages, supported by partnerships with over 1,000 agribusiness entities, including input manufacturers, produce buyers, warehouse operators, and financial institutions.

The company has consistently grown 30-40% year over year. Last year, it achieved a business volume of Rs 2,600 crore, and it targets Rs 3,500 crore this year and Rs 5,000 crore next year.

Recently, DeHaat launched its Honest Farms brand, offering 200 SKUs of pulses, rice, and spices. Available across modern trade, quick commerce, and ecommerce platforms, Honest Farms has a presence in 190 cities, serving 130,000 customers and generating Rs 5 crore in monthly revenue.

Looking ahead, DeHaat has two additional acquisitions planned, focusing on biological agri-inputs to support sustainable farming practices. Starting April-May, the company also aims to expand its operations into southern India, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.