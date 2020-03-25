All you need to know about India's 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement on the availability of essential goods during the country-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.





PM Narendra Modi announced a country-wide lockdown for 21 days. Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 519, with 10 deaths reported.





The Finance Minister addressed the media on Tuesday, March 24, after revealing that a financial relief package to help Indians is in the works.





Nick Tornow

Nicholas Tornow talks about choosing MIT, his work that made Zynga a mobile-first company and scripted a comeback for the game developer, and more.





SareeVenue, a startup based in Mau, UP, has been continuously growing year on year, and receives nearly 40 percent of its orders through WhatsApp.









Xiaomi will donate N95 masks and protective suits to state governments, hospitals, and police forces, and hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals.





Funding

In 2020, already 24 startups with women founders and co-founders have raised a total of $122.72 million, signalling changing times.





Roopa Kudva, Managing Director of Omidyar Network India

Omidyar Network India announced a rapid response window to fund proposals that support the lower 60 percent of India’s income distribution.





