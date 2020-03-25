All you need to know about India's 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement on the availability of essential goods during the country-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

By Team YS
25th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

All you need to know about India's lockdown

Modi, coronavirus

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement on the availability of essential goods during the country-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.


India under lockdown for 21 days amid coronavirus

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi announced a country-wide lockdown for 21 days. Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 519, with 10 deaths reported.


FM extends ITR filing, GST return deadline

Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister addressed the media on Tuesday, March 24, after revealing that a financial relief package to help Indians is in the works.


The story of Zynga’s war-time CTO

Techie Tuesday - Nick Tornow

Nick Tornow

Nicholas Tornow talks about choosing MIT, his work that made Zynga a mobile-first company and scripted a comeback for the game developer, and more.


This saree retailer goes the whole nine yards 

sareevenue

SareeVenue, a startup based in Mau, UP, has been continuously growing year on year, and receives nearly 40 percent of its orders through WhatsApp.


Xiaomi to donate N95 masks, protective suits 

Manu Kumar Jain


Xiaomi will donate N95 masks and protective suits to state governments, hospitals, and police forces, and hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals.


Why investors should look at women-led startups

funding

Funding

In 2020, already 24 startups with women founders and co-founders have raised a total of $122.72 million, signalling changing times.


Omidyar announces $1 million rapid response fund 

Roopa Kudva, Omidyar Network India, Managing Director

Roopa Kudva, Managing Director of Omidyar Network India

Omidyar Network India announced a rapid response window to fund proposals that support the lower 60 percent of India’s income distribution.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Flipkart announces temporary suspension of services

Thimmaya Poojary

Amid coronavirus, China reports death due to Hantavirus: here's what you need to know

Shreya Ganguly

Doctors are seeing a silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic. But what's it?

Rashi Varshney

Reliance Jio reportedly held talks with Facebook to sell minority stake

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
All you need to know about India's 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: How should startups negotiate these difficult times?

T N Hari

Coronavirus: Flipkart announces temporary suspension of services

Thimmaya Poojary

How Utter is enabling 42 lakh Indians to learn English through their blended learning model

Jerlin Justus

Doctors are seeing a silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic. But what's it?

Rashi Varshney

Coronavirus: Remote working software and productivity tools beyond Zoom

Sohini Mitter

How this Paytm-backed startup processed 50M transactions in the B2B food space

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru