All you need to know about India's 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement on the availability of essential goods during the country-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.
- +0
- +0
All you need to know about India's lockdown
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement on the availability of essential goods during the country-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.
India under lockdown for 21 days amid coronavirus
PM Narendra Modi announced a country-wide lockdown for 21 days. Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 519, with 10 deaths reported.
FM extends ITR filing, GST return deadline
The Finance Minister addressed the media on Tuesday, March 24, after revealing that a financial relief package to help Indians is in the works.
The story of Zynga’s war-time CTO
Nicholas Tornow talks about choosing MIT, his work that made Zynga a mobile-first company and scripted a comeback for the game developer, and more.
This saree retailer goes the whole nine yards
SareeVenue, a startup based in Mau, UP, has been continuously growing year on year, and receives nearly 40 percent of its orders through WhatsApp.
Xiaomi to donate N95 masks, protective suits
Xiaomi will donate N95 masks and protective suits to state governments, hospitals, and police forces, and hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals.
Why investors should look at women-led startups
In 2020, already 24 startups with women founders and co-founders have raised a total of $122.72 million, signalling changing times.
Omidyar announces $1 million rapid response fund
Omidyar Network India announced a rapid response window to fund proposals that support the lower 60 percent of India’s income distribution.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0