Jagdish Sheth joins UnoLigo Advisory Board

UnoLigo Solutions is a customer transmigration platform startup, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to automate customer services tasks, has announced that management guru Jagdish Sheth has joined the company’s advisory board.





Dr Jagdish Sheth





Jagdish Sheth is a Padma Bhushan awardee and Charles H. Kellstadt, Professor of Marketing at the Goizueta Business School of Emory University.





Commenting on his role, Dr Sheth said, “I am very excited to join the advisory board of UnoLigo in their journey to evangelise customer transmigration. It is very pertinent for brands and companies to improve on their customer engagement outcomes.”





Jehangir Abdullah, Co-founder of UnoLigo, said, “Having Dr Jagdish on board reinforces our vision and commitment to keeping the customer at the centre of customer transmigration.”





UnoLigo received an undisclosed amount of funding from EquNev Capital, founded by Kapil Khandelwal. According to Kapil, the startup has generated over 30 PoCs across various sectors and enterprise segments through its UnoLigo and UnoBot platforms.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)