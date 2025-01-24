Former Omidyar executive branches into social impact with Kalpa Impact

Sushant Kumar, former head of strategy at Omidyar Network (ON), has launched Kalpa Impact, a social impact venture that aims to consult foundations and impact investors.

He joins Omidyar alumni Badri Pillapakkam, who launched Prana Ventures, and Saurabh Nigam, who founded ProGrowth People Solutions, after Omidyar’s exit from India.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Kalpa Impact will focus on work in the global south. The founding team includes Jennifer Francis, formerly with Omidyar and who now leads strategic communications at Kalpa Impact, as well as Rohan Vyavaharkar, former head of marketing and communications at Omidyar, who serves as an advisor.

The firm emphasizes systems change thinking and incorporates community voices in designing and implementing solutions. Its services span research, storytelling, impact management, coalition building, and portfolio support.

Sushant Kumar, a veteran with over 20 years of expertise in impact investing, philanthropy, and strategy consulting joined Omidyar Network in September 2017 to define strategy, impact, and learning agendas. He has also worked on the Responsible Tech Initiative, with the US-based venture of The Omidyar Group. He was responsible for conceptualising Omidyar Network’s philanthropic funding in building a new data paradigm.

In other roles, Kumar was a Board member of Meridia, advisor to the Indian Urban Data Exchange (IUDX), member of the Aspen Council for Fair Data Future and has been a member of multiple World Economic Forum councils on responsible tech and data.

Early contributions from Kalpa Impact include the "Digital Public Infrastructure Exemplar Stories," which highlights initiatives across 18 countries, and the "Deep Listening for Impact Measurement" report, published in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

The firm also collaborates with strategic partners such as UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) and co-develop to drive sustainable development innovation.