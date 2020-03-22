Delhi Police offer flowers to people on streets, advise janata curfew to fight coronavirus

The Delhi Police offered flowers to people on the streets of the national capital on Sunday, requesting them to stay at home, in view of the janata curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.





The 14-hour-long janata curfew is part of a social distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm.





The Delhi Police took to Twitter to create awareness about the janata curfew and appealed to people to stay indoors. Those coming out on roads were being greeted with roses and requested to remain at home, the officials said.





"We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us," tweeted Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).





Ahead of the start of the curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.”





He said the steps taken now will help in the times to come. “Stay indoors and stay healthy,” he said on Twitter.





Curfew-like restrictions on the movement and assembly of people were in force in Kashmir as part of the prime minister's appeal even as the virtual lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the valley entered its fourth day.





In Kolkata, the usually bustling Esplanade and Dalhousie areas, along with the airport and railway stations, wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors to support the prime minister's call.





Commercial capital Mumbai observed the restrictions on Sunday with the usually bustling western and eastern express highways and other arterial roads wearing an empty look and people staying indoors to support the curfew.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)