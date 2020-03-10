Hopeful of moratorium being lifted this week: Yes Bank administrator

"We are hopeful that we will be able to work around, where the moratorium will be lifted by this weekend," Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kishor said.

By Press Trust of India
10th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In what may calm harried depositors of Yes Bank, its administrator Prashant Kumar on Monday said he is hopeful of the moratorium on the private sector lender being lifted by Saturday.


Merging Yes Bank with itself will have a "negative impact" on SBI, and an independently running institution should continue to do so after some help, Kumar, the former chief financial officer of SBI, said, dismissing speculation of an amalgamation.
Yes Bank

RBI put a Rs 50,000 cap on withdrawals by Yes Bank customers

Also Read

YES Bank depositors rush to ATMs but most unable to withdraw cash


In an interview to PTI, he also said that life insurance behemoth LIC was never approached for infusing capital, and is not part of the plan now as well.


Kumar was installed as the administrator of the bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Thursday, after the central bank superseded Yes Bank's board as it found that there was no headway in capital raising plans.


"We are hopeful that we will be able to work around, where the moratorium will be lifted by this weekend," he said, making it clear that moratorium lift-off and the capital raising plans are "unconnected".


"The trigger (for the lift-off of moratorium) will be approval of final (resolution) plan by RBI," he said, adding that work on fund raising is on in parallel.


Yes Bank has been put under a moratorium by the Reserve Bank till April 3, and customers are not allowed to withdraw more than Rs 50,000 from their accounts.


On the capital raising, where there are reports of the bank needing at least Rs 20,000 crore to spring back to normalcy, he declined to give an estimate of the requirement but said it would be likely for most of the fund raising to happen in the first round itself.


"As of now, we are expecting that most of our capital requirement will be met initially itself. It may or may not happen. Definitely our plan is that we should complete the (entire) capital raising requirement before declaration of annual results, which is May 31, 2020," he said.


Kumar said it is possible that depositors may make a beeline to withdraw or transfer their deposits out of the bank once the moratorium is lifted and added that while there is no case for the depositors to act this way, Yes Bank has commitments from both the RBI and SBI to help with liquidity.


The bank is on track to come out with the results for December quarter on Saturday, he said, listing the preparation of the accounts as among his top priorities right now along with calming depositors and capital raising.


"The results on 14th will give complete picture on what is the position as of now, how much more impact will be there in the future because of our stressed book and what will be the requirement (of capital)," Kumar said.


When asked if a forensic audit of the books by a third party is required to have a better picture, he replied in the negative.


"Not required absolutely. It is not a question of restating at all...if in your balance sheet, you come out clean, then where is the issue?" Kumar questioned.


He also said that the moratorium-followed by SBI-led restructuring was the best that the government and the RBI could do, given the circumstances and underlined that a plan to merge is not advisable.


"Merger is not something which is good. Merger means a negative impact on SBI... instead of merger, you can always support to see that these institutions (are) run independently," he said, adding this is a "strategic investment" for SBI.


Kumar said in the case of Global Trust Bank case, which is cited often, it was a merger which could be directly carried out, whereas the rules under the Banking Regulation Act make it necessary for a bank to go into a moratorium first before a restructuring can be carried out.


On the reports of LIC being involved in the plan, he said, "We are not looking at LIC. But if they want to come, they are most welcome. These are all rumours or some stories. Right from the beginning, LIC was not there at all".


When asked if he expects legal challenges to the restructuring plan, given that the AT-1 bond holders have threatened to move courts, he said the investors were given a higher premium against the risk of losing all the money in case of an event.


Refusing to disclose what role he will be playing once the moratorium is lifted, Kumar also welcomed the role played by the employees over the last few days and assured that he will speak to them directly as the days progress.


Depositors' money is absolutely secure and they should not panic, he appealed, adding that they should not think of moving it into any other firm, asserting the bank will "come out more stronger".


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Dell Technologies celebrates diversity and promotes inclusion through innovative initiatives

Team YS

PhonePe attracts 40M users, processes transactions worth over Rs 7,000 Cr within 48 hours of bouncing back

Tarush Bhalla

How Dell is helping India on its mission to bring preventive healthcare to 800 million people in rural India

Team YS

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
The Indian startup launching world's first blockchain-powered satellite
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus outbreak could cost global economy up to $2T: UNCTAD

Press Trust of India

Reputation, respect, risk management: what startups should look for in partners while scaling up

Team YS

How these Indian startups have joined the effort to fight coronavirus outbreak

Trisha Medhi

Future of Work 2020: Industry leaders believe regulators offer opportunities in fintech

Debolina Biswas

13 inspiring quotes by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla for entrepreneurs

Trisha Medhi

Smartphone sales likely to take a hit in India amid Coronavirus outbreak, says Phonecurry report

Sampath Putrevu

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai